Game Recap: Aces 80, Lynx 66

- Game Recap: Lynx 83, Storm 70The Lynx defeat the Storm, 83-70. Alanna Smith (22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Napheesa Collier (20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) combined for 44 points for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1.2:11Now PlayingPaused
- Ja'Kobe Walter's movement shooting ability could be ideal fit for SixersA scouting report on NBA draft prospect Ja'Kobe Walter, who was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year for a Baylor team that was a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelphia-76ers/sixers-videos/jakobe-walters-movement-shooting-ability-could-be-ideal-fit-for-sixers/585905/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Ja'Kobe Walter's movement shooting ability could be ideal fit for Sixers</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>1:05Now PlayingPaused
- Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich discuss Liberty's 84-67 loss to MinnesotaThe Liberty dug themselves an early hole on the road in Minnesota and were not able to fully recover in their 84-67 loss. For head coach Sandy Brondello, 16 turnovers which led to 25 points for the Lynx and 24-percent shooting from behind the arc is not a recipe for success. She was pleased though with the effort of rookie forward Leonie Fiebich, who dropped 11 points off the bench. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 20 points but says the Liberty has to do a better job of handling the physicality of teams like Minnesota.7:21Now PlayingPaused
- WNBA Players of the Week - Week 2 (May 28, 2024)DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun (3-0 record during the week) averaged 20.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 2.3 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Kahleah Copper of Phoenix Mercury (2-1 record during the week) averaged 29.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.7 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).1:00Now PlayingPaused
- Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announces retirementLisa Bluder, the longtime head coach of the Iowa women's basketball team, announced her retirement after 24 years.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/ncaa/ncaab/lisa-bluder-iowa-hawkeyes-retired-caitlin-clark/562299/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announces retirement</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:49Now PlayingPaused
- Pacers vs Knicks Game HighlightsThe Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014 as they defeat the Knicks, 130-109, in Game 7. Tyrese Haliburton recorded 26 points (6-12 3pt. FG) and 6 assists for the Pacers, while Pascal Siakam (20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists) and Andrew Nembhard (20 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists) added a combined 40 points in the victory. Donte DiVincenzo tallied a Playoff career-high 39 points (9-15 3pt. FG) for the Knicks, while Alec Burks notched 26 points off the bench in the losing effort.1:13Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Aces 80, Lynx 66
A'ja Wilson finishes with 29 points and 15 rebounds as the Aces win convincingly over the Lynx, 80-66.