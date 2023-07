The Aces defeat the Storm, 79-63, and improve to 20-2 on the season. Aja Wilson led the Aces with 23 points, 15 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks while Jackie Young (22 points, eight rebounds) and Kelsey Plum (20 points, six assists, three rebounds) totaled 42 points. Jewell Loyd (12 points, six assists, six rebounds) and Ezi Magbegor (12 points, seven rebounds, three blocks) led the Storm as they fall to 4-17 on the season.