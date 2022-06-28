Game Recap: Aces 79, Sparks 73
Kelsey Plum led all scorers with 29 points as the Las Vegas Aces leave Los Angeles with a win over the Sparks.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports new intel on Anfernee Simons, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, and Nerlens Noel. Plus, Knicks trade talks.
Track and field star Chari Hawkins is on The Rush chatting with Jared about her favorite and least favorite Heptathlon events, the brilliance of record-breaking hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, how torn ligaments and a broken foot made her a better runner and her hopes to represent the U.S. at World Championships. Plus, Chari will soon unveil the mental strength program “30 Days with Chari,” where she aims to help users accelerate their mental and physical toughness.
After a WNBA superstar used a "contract divorce" to leave Phoenix and join a rival, her ex-teammate celebrated a win by yelling, "Fuck Tina Charles!"
Draymond called up an old foe after winning championship No. 4.
Leonard Fournette told a story that illustrated the power of Tom Brady.
The emergence of LIV Golf has thrust the Ryder Cup into the spotlight once again, and former captains are split on what comes next.
Jake Fischer on Jalen Brunson: From everything I've heard, it really does sound like things have shifted, and he is more more likely than not to become a member of the Knicks as opposed to the Dallas Mavericks. Source: Spotify What's the buzz on ...
Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn't have time to offer input on draft options this month, but Ryan Rollins caught his eye.
John Wall – despite displeasure sitting out last season with the Rockets – secured the last ginormous payday of his career by exercising his $47,366,760 player option with Houston for next season.
The Warriors have a big decision to make with several of their own free agents, including Gary Payton II.
A French hurdler claimed a sensational national title despite the use of just one eye after he was violently attacked 20 minutes before the race and forced to compete wearing bandages across his face.
Teams are interested in veteran center Kevon Looney, but a recent report makes it seem like his chances of leaving the Warriors in free agency are slim.
Martellus Bennett wasn't happy with Jimmy Garoppolo in 2016, and Julian Edelman clearly wasn't either.
What might be the Nets' asking price in a possible Kevin Durant trade? One report suggests we look at a recent blockbuster deal involving a top 10 NBA player.
The Kings were reportedly fielding a lot of interest in their No. 4 selection.
“Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow."
Speaking via ESPN, Windhorst said Monday: "Let's take a look at Miles Bridges. He's not being offered, from what I'm told, a max contract from the Charlotte Hornets right now. So, he's going to go out into the market place, starting on Thursday or ...
Three-time world champion Nelson Piquet faces a potential ban from all Formula 1 races if he fails to apologise to Lewis Hamilton over his racist outburst, Telegraph Sport understands.
Texans' GM Nick Caserio received plenty of blowback for slow playing the Deshaun Watson situation, but it could be one of the greatest trades in NFL history. As our Tom E. Curran writes, Cleveland's dysfunction is New England's gain.
The reality is that Monk has been so good he has almost certainly played his way off the Lakers.