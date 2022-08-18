Game Recap: Aces 79, Mercury 63
Kelsey Plum heats up for 22 points with 5 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces take Game 1 against the Phoenix Mercury, 79-63.
Kelsey Plum had 22 points, Chelsea Gray scored nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 79-63 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the WNBA playoffs. Las Vegas created some separation with a five-point possession midway through the fourth quarter for a 60-51 lead. Gray was fouled on a drive to the basket and the officials upgraded it to a flagrant on Megan Gustafson.
The Mercury hung around nearly the entire game as Shey Peddy sustained a devastating injury in a trying season.
