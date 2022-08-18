Game Recap: Aces 79, Mercury 63

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Las Vegas Aces
    Las Vegas Aces
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Kelsey Plum heats up for 22 points with 5 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces take Game 1 against the Phoenix Mercury, 79-63.

Recommended Stories