Game Recap: Aces 78, Sun 71
Chelsea Gray heats up for 20 points as the Las Vegas Aces defeat the Connecticut Sun and win the 2022 WNBA Finals, 78-71.
The Aces won Game 4, 78-71, to prevail three games to one in the best-of-five series, handing a title to Becky Hammon in her first season as coach.
2022 WNBA Championship: Highlights and updates from the Las Vegas Aces' win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.
2022 WNBA Playoffs: Complete schedule, how to watch (TV/streaming), updated playoff format, qualified teams, full bracket and more.
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4.
Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the 2022 WNBA postseason.
Las Vegas Aces win 1st WNBA title
South Carolina women's basketball legend A'ja Wilson paid tribute to her roots after leading the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA championship.
The question isn’t, does she think everyone in the NBA feels dumb. Rather it’s, how many more titles will come?
