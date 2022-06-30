Game Recap: Aces 78, Storm 88

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Storm
    Seattle Storm
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

A'ja Wilson drops 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Aces but they fall to the Storm and Jewell Loyd who had 24 points in the game herself.

Recommended Stories