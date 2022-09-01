Game Recap: Aces 78, Storm 73
A'ja Wilson scores a career playoff-high 33 points and Chelsea Gray adds 19 as the Aces even their series with the Storm, 1-1.
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 08/31/2022
In his first public comments since his controversial move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith outlined the main reasons why he left.
Cameron Smith probably expected doomsday predictions concerning his future in the majors following his £100 million switch to the Saudi rebel circuit, but he would surely not have anticipated the pessimism coming from a fellow golfer on the LIV Golf Series.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
Ross Detwiler watched Albert Pujols play in St. Louis when Detwiler was in high school. On Monday, Pujols reached a milestone against him.
In a recent interview with BBC Radio, Gary Player unleashed a wave of criticism on the Saudi-backed circuit and the players who have joined it.
It's been more than a month since we last saw LIV golfers on the course.
Harold Varner III made clear this week why he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
There is an entire month of baseball to play, and with that, plenty of questions that must be answered. Here are eight we try our best to answer.
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
Serena Williams turned to Tiger Woods for his input before she made her recent comeback from a year-long injury absence. On Wednesday night, Woods sat courtside at the U.S. Open, throwing uppercuts in the stands to cheer Williams on to victory. “He’s one of the reasons I’m here,” Williams said after beating No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows in what could be the last tournament of her career.
Ohio State vs Notre Dame game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Thursday, September 1
College football always surprises and with Week 1 at hand, our experts make predictions for the playoff and the rest highs and lows of the season.
Shohei Ohtani hit his 30th homer of the season to help the Angels rally to a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Angel Stadium.
Bally Sports Ohio's Barry Larkin was frank about a missed opportunity during the 11th inning of the Reds' loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday.
The Indiana Pacers wanted the Lakers to include another important trade asset in a potential trade for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson says he is praying to be allowed back at Augusta National after jumping from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, but is prepared for any ban.
Grading the Saints-Eagles C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade; if this is the best they could do, should New Orleans have cut a deal at all?
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 1 of the season with Buffalo vs the Rams, Kansas City at Arizona, and Tampa Bay at Dallas kicking things off.