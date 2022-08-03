Game Recap: Aces 73, Mystics 83
The Mystics pick up a huge home win over the Aces, as stars battle it out in this one!
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson had a certain habit in massages that became a key piece of evidence in Sue L. Robinson's suspension decision.
Larry Bird shared some candid remarks from one Celtics legend to another Monday while reflecting on the life of Hall of Famer Bill Russell.
The Warriors are looking at a $177 million luxury tax projection once they reach 14 players. They have several players to make extension decisions on, including Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole. Key: • Player Option / • Team Option / ...
Recent reporting from Heavy's Steve Bulpett hints that such an outcome could be in the works.
The San Diego Padres were the biggest winners of the MLB trade deadline, while the Boston Red Sox made moves that left people scratching their heads.
Check out the length of each UFC 277 fighter's medical suspension handed out by the Texas commission.
All eyes are on the Knicks following up their signing of Jalen Brunson with a trade for Donovan Mitchell. That and a potential extension for RJ Barrett would take away their flexibility for 2023, but offloading Julius Randle could potentially get ...
Gary Lineker has deleted a tweet amid a backlash over a "misogynist" pun he made about Chloe Kelly's goal celebration after scoring the winner in the Euro 2022 women's final.
Joe Lacob will have you believe it's "very unfair" that the Warriors have to pay escalating taxes in order to keep a championship team together.
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly traded for slumping OF Joey Gallo. On his last day in New York, he opened up on his struggles with the Yankees.
Brandon Aiyuk provided a simple explanation for all of the commotion during Tuesday's 11-on-11 team drills.
Mayfield and Darnold are competing to be the team’s starter, and again rotated reps. Mayfield worked more heavily with the first team on Tuesday. Who had the upper hand?
This Big 12 expansion rumor involving a Big Ten team is ridiculous
The Red Sox are reportedly acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres a few hours before the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
Brandon Aiyuk finally had enough of Fred Warner as 2 fights break out at #49ers training camp.
The Blue Jays have added right-hander Mitch White in a trade with the Dodgers.
Baseball teams havent wasted any time making deals this summer. Here are the biggest trades that have already happened leading up to MLBs trade deadline on Aug. 2.
The Yankees acquired Gold Glove-winning center fielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals for left-hander Jordan Montgomery ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, a surprising deal aimed at improving defense. A speedy 28-year-old from Bronxville, New York, Bader has not played since June 26 because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. When he returns, he likely would play share center field with newly acquired Andrew Benintendi in a move that would put Aaron Judge back in right and see Aaron Hicks and Benintendi share time in left, with Giancarlo Stanton as the designated hitter.
Will the new leader ultimately finish with the nation's top class?
The Phillies have been searching for starting pitching and struck a deal just before Tuesday's trade deadline to acquire Noah Syndergaard.