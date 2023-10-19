Game Recap: Aces 70, Liberty 69

The Aces defeated the Liberty, 70-69 in Game 4, and win the WNBA Finals 3-1. Aja Wilson led the Aces with 24 points and 16 rebounds as Jackie Young (16 points, seven assists) and Cayla George (11 points, four rebounds, three assists) combined for 27 points in the win. Courtney Vandersloot led the Liberty with 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists as Sabrina Ionescu (13 points, three rebounds, three assists) and Breanna Stewart (10 points, 14 rebounds, five assists) totaled 23 points. Aja Wilson was named Finals MVP after averaged 21.3 PPG, 12.5 RPG, and 1.3 BPG on 50% shooting in the series.

- The two super teams of the WNBA are locked in a battle in the finals, 2 games to 1. Las Vegas on the precipice of a WNBA championship, looking to go back to back. But they're without two starters in this one as they go up against the New York Liberty.

We start you off with A'ja Wilson, though, muscling her way in for the layup. Then good ball movement leads to a Jackie Young 3-pointer. And Las Vegas bursts out of the gates. They're up 7 to 3, looking to win the crown. But New York goes on a massive run, led by Courtney Vandersloot. She knocks down a triple.

Then Vandersloot, 3 more. She had 12 points in the half, 19 in the game. New York up by 6. Vegas fighting back. It's A'ja Wilson driving and dropping the layup, plus the foul. She'd make the free throw. Then Wilson uses her speed to get inside for the layup. 24 points, 16 rebounds, just a massive performance out of Wilson.

New York ends the half strong. Betnijah Laney with a nice feed to Jonquel Jones for the layup. At the break, New York led it by 9. But the Aces dominated the third. Cayla George, left alone, knocks down a 3. She had 11 in the game. Then Wilson pulls up and drops the jumper here.

Later, it's Jackie Young finding Alysha Clark for the tough layup. Clark had 10 points on the game. And we're tied at 51 late in the third. In the fourth, the Aces continue to roll. Wilson finishes the layup down low. Tough shot there. Then Jackie Young hits the 3 in the corner. She had 16 points.

Las Vegas now up by 7. Less than 9 minutes to go. But here comes New York again. Betnijah Laney with the nice moves. She had 15 points in the game. Then it's Sabrina Ionescu pulling up and dropping the 3. And boy, she's fired up. She had 13. And Las Vegas's lead is down to 2.

But Vegas would push that lead back out. Jackie Young with the beautiful little step through here with less than 2 and 1/2 minutes to go. Then A'ja Wilson fades and connects. And it's a 6-point advantage with less than a minute and a half to go. But New York punches back again. Courtney Vandersloot knocking down the 3 on the wing. Then Sabrina Ionescu drives, pulls up, and pops the jumper. It's a 1-point game.

Now after a big block by Jonquel Jones, New York has one last chance to get the win and force a game 5. Breanna Stewart throws it to Betnijah Laney, who finds Courtney Vandersloot in the corner. Tough, guarded 3 is no good. And Las Vegas goes back to back. They win this game by a single point, 70 to 69. A'ja Wilson is your WNBA Finals MVP.