Game Recap: Aces 64, Wings 61

The Aces outscored the Wings 15-10 in the final frame and finished on an 11-0 run to defeat the Wings, 64-61, and win the series, 3-0. The Aces will now face the winner of the Liberty-Sun series in the WNBA Finals. This will mark the second year in a row that the Aces have advanced to the WNBA Finals and three of last four seasons. Chelsea Gray led the Aces with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists as Aja Wilson added 13 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Kelsey Plum added 11 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds for the Aces. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 18 points and 7 rebounds while Teaira McCowan added 10 points and 15 rebounds.