Game Recap: Aces 118, Dream 95

LeBron went full basketball dad in an arena with his name on it.
After qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, Brianna McNeal should be defending her 100-meter hurdles championship in Tokyo later this month. But due to a brazen lack of compassion on behalf of governing bodies for the Olympic Games, she won’t get the chance.
According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.
Manny Machado is among five players who deserved but didn’t receive a roster spot when full All-Star Game teams were announced Sunday evening.
"Your behaviour is terrible, terrible," former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko said to Ajla Tomljanovic as they shook hands at the net. Australia's Tomljanovic had booked her place in the last-16 against British teenager Emma Raducanu with a three-set win over Ostapenko, but the drama was far from over. "You’re the one to talk!" Tomljanovic countered, as she went to collect her bags. "You have zero respect," Ostapenko fumed. "The worst player on the tour!" She stormed off the court, much t
Here's a look at what the Cameron Davis and the rest of the players who made the cut earned in Detroit.
According to leaked phone call, ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols cited 'diversity' as reason ESPN passed on her for key role in favor of Maria Taylor.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'
Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the Olympic Games' ban of a U.S. sprinter who failed a drug test was the result of a “racist and colonial policy.”
Three elite tennis players and now her kitbag too: Emma Raducanu has sent them all to the cleaners during her history-making first week at Wimbledon. A shortage of clean kit was the 18-year-old’s only worry last night after she qualified for the last 16 with a performance to rival some of the greatest teenage British displays in the sport. Immediately after her straight-sets triumph over world number 45 Sorana Cirstea, thoughts turned to the conservative expectations of her parents prior to the
Devin Bush is making some odd choices on Twitter.
At this point, does anyone think Paul wants to leave the Suns?
Alex Bowman apologized to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson for spinning him late in Sunday's Cup race at Road America.
Ho-hum, just another ridiculous goal scored by Messi. The quality of his goals alone is worthy of winning a trophy for Argentina.
A trio of Dodgers were named to National League's reserve squad, while Shohei Ohtani is named as both a hitter and a pitcher.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
The football GOAT has a car collection as impressive as his skills on the field!
“Never underestimate a gymnast," the five-time Olympic medalist teased in a post about competing against her partner, Jonathan Owens.
The Yankees' issues were on fully display in a Subway Series loss to the Mets.
Cole and Chapman struggled again amid the sticky-stuff crackdown in a 10-5 loss to the Mets.