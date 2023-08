Aja Wilson led the Aces with 40 points and 12 rebounds tonight, setting a new career-high in points. Wilson shot 17-25 from the floor. Chelsea Gray (19 points, 10 assists) and Kelsey Plum (19 points, 10 assists) combined for 38 points in the victory. Natasha Cloud led the Mystics with 24 points and 6 assists as Tianna Hawkins added 19 points and 10 rebounds.