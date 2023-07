The Aces defeat the Lynx, 113-89. Kelsey Plum notched a career high 40 points (14-18 FG) and four assists with Jackie Young adding 17 points and eight assists for the Aces in the win. While Napheesa Collier contributed 18 points and five rebounds for the Lynx in the loss. The Aces improve to 17-2, while the Lynx fall to 9-10