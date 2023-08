Led by Aja Wilsons career-high 53 points, along with 7 rebounds and 4 blocks, the Aces defeat the Dream, 112-100. Kelsey Plum added 20 points and seven assists in the victory, while Rhyne Howard tallied 27 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Dream in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 29-4 on the season, while the Dream fall to 16-17.