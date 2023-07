The Aces win their 6th consecutive game as they defeat the Sky, 107-95. Kelsey Plum recorded 27 points and 6 assists for the Aces, while Aja Wilson (24 points, four rebounds, four assists) and Chelsea Gray (22 points, six rebounds, nine assists) added a combined 46 points in the victory. Kahleah Copper tallied a career-high 37 points, along with six rebounds for the Sky in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 22-2 on the season, while the Sky fall to 9-14.