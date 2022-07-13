Game Recap: Aces 107, Liberty 101

The Takeout

Surprise, surprise. Just last month Starbucks finally threw its hat into the chicken sandwich ring with the Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich. When I tasted it upon its debut, I was underwhelmed at best, not to mention confused—why would Starbucks even need to add chicken to its menu at this point? Well, apparently the higher-ups asked themselves the same question, because TODAY reports that after just five days on the menu, Starbucks pulled the chicken sandwich for “[failing] to meet its sta