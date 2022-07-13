Game Recap: Aces 107, Liberty 101

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Las Vegas Aces
    Las Vegas Aces
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Kelsey Plum and A'ja Wilson combine for 50 points as the Las Vegas Aces defeat the New York Liberty, 107-101.

Recommended Stories