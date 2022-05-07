Game Recap: Aces 106, Mercury 88
The Aces defeated the Mercury, 106-88. Dearica Hamby led the Aces with 24 points (11-14 FG) and seven rebounds, while Kelsey Plum added 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the victory. Additionally for Las Vegas, Aja Wilson recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Skylar Diggins-Smith (25 points) and Diana Taurasi (nine points, four rebounds, nine assists) paved the way for the Mercury in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Mercury fall to 0-1.