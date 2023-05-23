Game Recap: Aces 105, Storm 64

Kelsey Plum (23 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) and Jackie Young (23 points) combine for 46 points as the Aces defeat the Storm, 105-64. Aja Wilson recorded 13 points and 13 rebounds in the victory, the 55th double-double of her career, while Candace Parker added 12 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks in her Aces debut. Jewell Loyd tallied 22 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for the Storm in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1. The Aces improve to 1-0 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Storm fall to 0-1.