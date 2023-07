The Aces defeat the Wings, 104-91. Kelsey Plum led the way with 28 points, six rebounds and four 3pt. FG for the Aces, while Chelsea Gray (27 points, eight assists) and A'ja Wilson (22 points, seven rebounds, six blocks) combined for 49 points in the victory. Teaira McCowan tallied 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Wings in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 23-2 on the season, while the Wings fall to 14-11.