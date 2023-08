The Aces defeated the Wings, 104-84. Aja Wilson recorded 28 points (19 in the 3rd quarter) and 14 rebounds for the Aces, her 17th double-double of the season, while Kelsey Plum added 20 points (4-9 3pt. FG) and eight assists in the victory. Satou Sabally tallied 21 points and five rebounds for the Wings in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 25-3 on the season, while the Wings fall to 15-14.