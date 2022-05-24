Game Recap: Aces 104, Sparks 76
The Las Vegas Aces hit a franchise record 18 3-pointers in their win over the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Aces had six players with at least two 3-pointers from behind the arc, something only one other team has done in WNBA history.
Jordin Canada (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 05/23/2022
A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 05/23/2022
Becky Hammon vowed before the season tipped off that the Las Vegas Aces would be shooting more 3-poitners this year. It was a safe declaration to make when she was hired considering the team has been last in the league in attempts since moving to Las Vegas from San Antonio in 2018. “Basketball is a game of confidence,” Hammon said after the win.
