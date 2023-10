The Aces defeated the Liberty in Game 2, 104-76. A'ja Wilson led the way with 26 points and 15 rebounds for the Aces, while Jackie Young (24 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists) and Kelsey Plum (23 points, 8 assists, 3 steals) combined for 47 points in the victory. Jonquel Jones tallied 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Liberty in the losing effort. The Aces lead the best-of-five Finals series, 2-0, with Game 3 taking place Sunday, October 15 (3:00 p.m. ET, ABC).