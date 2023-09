Led by A'ja Wilson's 30 points and 10 rebounds, the Aces defeat the Storm, 103-77. Jackie Young (22 points, six assists, four 3pt. FG) and Kelsey Plum (15 points, eight assists) added a combined 37 points in the victory, while Jewell Loyd tallied 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 32-6 on the season, while the Storm fall to 11-26.