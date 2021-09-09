GAME RECAP: Aces 102, Lynx 81
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jackie Young scores a career-high 29 points along with 10 rebounds as the Aces take care of the Lynx at home.
Jackie Young scores a career-high 29 points along with 10 rebounds as the Aces take care of the Lynx at home.
The new Boston coach has the odds against him, but that doesn't mean he is without the tools he needs to win it.
Bell and Soto slug homers to lead Nationals to a win
Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen U.S. SMID Company Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 12.02% was delivered by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell 2500 Growth benchmark that delivered a 6.04% […]
Teen powerhouses Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu are each one victory from reaching their first Grand Slam final at the US Open, displaying the next generation's formidable talent.
Auburn could get another LSU coach fired...
Daryl Morey still hasn't found Ben Simmons a new basketball home, and the three-time All-Star sounds just about done with it all. By Adam Hermann
Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown has a history of allegedly not paying what he owes, or at least not wanting to pay. The latest effort has resulted in a creative (at best) and frivolous (at worst) effort to throw mud at one of his former agents. Based on an item from Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, KCB [more]
Less than a month ago, the Washington Football Team said it didn’t have a list of eight final names. It apparently now does. Owner Tanya Snyder, who is running the team during Daniel Snyder’s voluntary (unless it isn’t) break from day-to-day control due to the outcome of the investigation regarding years of workplace misconduct that [more]
Phil Mickelson is likely to miss his first Ryder Cup since making his debut in 1995, but that doesn’t mean Justin Thomas can’t have a little fun at Lefty’s expense.
Ex-Saints RB Latavius Murray already eyeing a potential match in free agency:
The rumors connecting James Ennis to the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged again.
RIP to a Notre Dame lifer.
If you're seeing these players fall to you at your draft position, you should jump at drafting them.
The Dodgers' rally in the ninth inning came up short in the 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, however, Tony Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw are set to return.
Could the middle Ball brother soon join an NBA roster?
Alexander Zverev's ill-timed joke at the US Open has not been received well.
The 21-year-old track star didn't come out victorious in her last two races overseas.
In pursuit of a calendar-year Grand Slam, a feat last accomplished by Rod Laver in 1969, Novak Djokovic defeats Matteo Berrettini, on to semifinals.
As the Sixers look for the perfect Ben Simmons suitor, could a team just seven hours away be the right match? By Adam Hermann
LaMonte Wade Jr. has driven in nine runs in the ninth inning alone this season. He said he tried to keep it simple in a huge spot in Wednesday's win.