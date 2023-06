The Aces defeat the Fever, 101-88. Aja Wilson led the Aces with a season-high 28 points, along with 10 rebounds as Kelsey Plum added 26 points. Chelsea Gray double-doubled with 13 points and a season-high 12 assists. NaLyssa Smith led the Fever with her 3rd double-double of the year (26 points, 11 rebounds) while Aliyah Boston added 18 points and nine rebounds. The Aces improve to 12-1 as the Fever fall to 5-8.