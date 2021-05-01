Game Recap: 76ers 126, Hawks 104

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 76ers defeated the Hawks, 126-104, sweeping their two-game back-to-back series. Ben Simmons led the 76ers with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Joel Embiid added 18 points and six rebounds in the victory. Additionally, Dwight Howard recorded a season-high 19 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, while Trae Young tallied 32 points and four assists for the Hawks in the losing effort. The 76ers improve to 42-21 on the season, while the Hawks fall to 34-30.

Recommended Stories