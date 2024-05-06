The Game Reacts To Death Of Cousin, Former NBA Player Darius Morris, Found Dead In LA

The Game has reacted to the death of former NBA player Darius Morris, whom the rapper revealed was his biological cousin amid news of his recent passing in Los Angeles.

This past weekend, the Compton native took to social media to mourn Morris while reflecting on his family member’s accomplishments. “My family took a blow with this one. Rest well lil cousin,” the 44-year-old captioned a post on his Instagram account, which has since been deleted.

The tribute, which included two photos of Morris — one of which captures him alongside late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant — also saw The Game vow that he and his relatives would take care of Morris’ mother moving forward. “You achieved your childhood dreams & did what you always said you would. We got Auntie Robyn.”

Darius Morris of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the NBA pre season match between Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers at Phones 4 U Arena on October 8, 2013 in Manchester, England.

Morris, 33, was found dead in Los Angeles this past Thursday (May 2), as reported by TMZ Sports. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. In the wake of his passing, the former pro athlete’s family released a statement confirming his death.

“With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris,” it read. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

A California native, Morris enjoyed a successful prep career, taking his talents to the University of Michigan and starring for the Wolverines for two seasons. The guard flourished during his time with the program, breaking Michigan’s single-season assist record at the time, leading the Big Ten in assists and earing All Conference honors as a sophomore.

Selected by the Los Angeles Lakers as the 41st pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Miller also played with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets throughout his time in the league.

Darius Morris #4 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts in the second half while taking on the Tennessee Volunteers during the second round of the 2011 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Time Warner Cable Arena on March 18, 2011 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

