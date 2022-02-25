Game preview: Toronto Raptors vs. Hornets

The Toronto Raptors (32-25) play against the Charlotte Hornets (29-31) at Spectrum Center

The Toronto Raptors are spending $4,197,457 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $4,190,768 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 25, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: TSN
Home Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
Away Radio: Sportsnet 590

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

