Game preview: Toronto Raptors vs. Hornets
The Toronto Raptors (32-25) play against the Charlotte Hornets (29-31) at Spectrum Center
The Toronto Raptors are spending $4,197,457 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $4,190,768 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 25, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: TSN
Home Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
Away Radio: Sportsnet 590
