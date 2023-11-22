Game Preview: No. 7 Texas looks to avenge Texas Tech loss from 2022

Get your popcorn ready. The Texas Longhorns’ last Big 12 game in program history is set to take place on Friday.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders head into Austin set to spoil the finale for Texas. Their offensive scheme lends itself to potential success against the Longhorns.

Last season, the Raiders attacked the middle of the field ad nauseam to defeat the Longhorns in overtime. Texas did not adjust to stop its opponent soon enough and Tech earned the home victory. The current squad will look to prove it has improved since last season.

Defensively, Texas is statistically great overall. Its rush defense in particular has brought its total yards allowed average down. The Longhorns rank No. 5 in the nation in rush yards surrendered per game (82.7) and No. 2 in the Big 12 in total yards allowed (336.6). Even so, the pass defense has been an area of weakness for the team.

The Longhorns look to punch their ticket to the Big 12 Championship. Let’s break down this week’s game between Texas and Texas Tech.

Texas Tech key player

Nobody runs well against Texas, right? Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks might be the player to buck that trend. If the Red Raider offense can get any semblance of run-pass balance, they could have success against Texas.

Texas key player

33 showed out! Highest graded Power 5 linebacker from week 12 🤘 @david_gbenda pic.twitter.com/96AFq7B8IG — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 21, 2023

If you watched closely, you probably did not need to see the Pro Football Focus grade for Texas linebacker David Gbenda against Iowa State to realize his impact. Gbenda flew around the field and even stopped the bleeding from slant routes in breaking up a pass over the middle of the field. The Longhorns have a strong chance to win if Texas linebackers have another great day.

Statistical Breakdown

The senior class that'll be honored Friday has changed things in a major way for #Texas football. On being a senior twice, fighting through adversity and how much Friday means to this group@KXAN_News 🔸 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/0QOX5BMDHM — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) November 22, 2023

Points per game (FBS ranking)

Texas – 33.1 (No. 29)

Texas Tech – 28.6 (No. 60)

Points allowed per game

Texas – 18.2 (No. 16)

Texas Tech – 24.3 (No. 56)

Total yards per game

Texas – 454.3 (No. 15)

Texas Tech – 404.1 (No. 52)

Yards allowed per game

Texas – 336.6 (No. 38)

Texas Tech – 381.6 (No. 72)

Texas Tech wins if...

Two weeks after nearly upsetting Alabama, the Longhorns came into Lubbock to face Texas Tech. Despite taking a 31-17 lead, the Red Raiders came back with the help of six fourth-down conversions and 331 yards from Donovan Smith, securing the win in overtime.#TexasTech #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/xSvw8ECnrR — Mike Farrell College (@mfscollege) April 4, 2023

Texas Tech wins if it converts third and fourth down as well as it did last season. If the team can hang on after the Longhorns’ almost inevitable initial lead, the Red Raiders can make it a game.

Texas wins if...

Game 11 🎬 For the culture 🤘 pic.twitter.com/bdbFlfvtn4 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 22, 2023

Texas wins if it simply does what it did offensively last week against a lesser defense in Texas Tech. The Longhorns led by quarterback Quinn Ewers were resilient during early struggles against the Iowa State Cyclones. After that, the team adjusted and owned the second half. Texas playmakers should get open and make the plays for Ewers that secure the win.

Prediction

Texas running a Bootleg TE Leak Throwback out of Pistol. pic.twitter.com/gyBQmHzESQ — Jake Franklin Football (@JakeFranklinFB) November 22, 2023

Texas is starting to earn the confidence that former Longhorns teams earned in the prime of the Mack Brown era. The team is 10-1 and has been ranked No. 7 in every College Football Playoff poll this season. There’s a slim possibility of a letdown. That said, the Longhorns look like a team that will show up and do what they need to do to win. Texas executes and wins by two scores.

Texas 37, Texas Tech 27

