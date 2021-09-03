Game preview: LSU Tigers Wire game picks, x-factor for UCLA matchup

Just over 24 hours away from the start of the 2021 college football season, head coach Ed Orgeron is hoping to lead his team to victory in a familiar place. During his time at USC, Orgeron posted a 6-1 record against UCLA as a member of the staff. As a head coach, he is 0-1 as the lone loss came in the interim season of 2013. He gets a chance to even the score against the Bruins.

Under the current head coach, LSU is 3-1 in season openers. They haven’t opened a new schedule in a true road game setting. In 2017 the Tigers opened up the season in New Orleans, the following year in Arlington, Texas. Both were neutral site games. The last two seasons were played at Death Valley, this time around the Tigers open on the road.

UCLA poses a good challenge and barometer for the upcoming season. The Bruins are a Power Five school with a win already under their belt. Can the Tigers quiet the talk and send a message that last year was an anomaly?

Caroline:

John Emery Jr and Tyrion Davis-Price have been on the roster at running back for three years now. Last year they averaged 42 yards (Emery) and 49 yards (Davis-Price) per game, which isn’t bad but needs to be better. Coach O is hoping to have a better running offense this season.

I think this will be the year that both of those guys are able to be explosive out of the backfield. They have playing experience and preparation on their side. They don’t want to lose their spots to the freshman behind them.

Patrick:

It begins and ends with the quarterback, but Kayshon Boutte is the player to watch in this game. Last year after a burst in the last three games, Boutte finished with the most yards receiving on the team. In the final two games of the year, Boutte posted 416 yards and four touchdowns. Both of those games started with Johnson at quarterback.

The main focus on offense is can the duo carry that momentum into the season opener against the LSU defense. If Boutte can tally his fourth-consecutive 100-yard performance dating back to last season, the Tigers could be well on their way to a season-opening win.

