Game Preview: Gators ready for rematch vs Alabama Crimson Tide

The Florida basketball team is coming back to the Swamp and they’re coming back with a vengeance.

After suffering a loss in a marquee top-25 matchup with South Carolina on Saturday, Todd Golden and Co. have a chance for redemption on two different fronts. Obviously, the Gators want to get back on track with a win, but they’re also taking a second crack at the highly-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

Florida also has a chance to spoil the fun for Alabama, who has a chance to capture the SEC regular season championship with a win on Tuesday (and help from other game results).

The Gators have won their last seven home games and the team will be celebrating Senior Night while taking on the Crimson Tide.

Here’s how both teams will be lining up on game day with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Starting lineup: Florida Gators

Player Pos H/W Class Min. Pts. Reb. Walter Clayton Jr. G 6-2/195 Junior 30.9 16.9 3.7 Zyon Pullin G 6-4 /206 Sophomore 33.6 15.4 3.8 Will Richard G 6-4 /206 Junior 29.2 11.0 3.8 Tyrese Samuel F 6-10/239 Graduate 27.1 13.5 7.8 Micah Handlogten C 7-1/235 Sophomore 20.5 6.2 7.5

Starting lineup: Alabama Crimson Tide

Player Pos H/W Class Min. Pts. Reb. Grant Nelson F 6-11/230 Senior 25.7 11.9 5.5 Jarin Stevenson F 6-11/210 Freshman 17.1 5.3 2.7 Rylan Griffen G 6-6 /190 Sophomore 26.4 11.4 3.7 Mark Sears G 6-1/185 Senior 32.4 20.7 4.2 Aaron Estrada G 6-3/190 Graduate 28.0 12.8 4.9

Key Player: Walter Clayton Jr.

Walter Clayton Jr. returns to the hardwood once again for the Orange and Blue, and will have to deal with an intense matchup at the point with Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears. Clayton had his game cut short after an ejection ended his night against the Missouri Tigers, which led to a fire being lit while playing the Gamecocks.

Clayton is looking to capitalize off his 20-point performance, which included six converted three-pointers and two blocks.

Key player: Mark Sears

Alabama’s Mark Sears is the glue that holds the Crimson Tide together. He’s also the perfect counter weapon to Walter Clayton Jr. due to his ability to keep up from three-point range. Sears has been averaging 20.7 points a game while scoring 2.3 three-point field goals per contest. If both players get off to a hot start, it could be a wild one in Exactech Arena.

Prediction

Tuesday night is set up to be a doozy in the Swamp. Both squads are hungry for wins as the postseason peeks its head around the corner, and the teams are offering a high-scoring contest if their star guards hit the ground running from the opening tipoff. Both guards Mark Sears and Walter Clayton are feeling themselves coming into Tuesday night, and are sure to shoot their way to a barn-burning finish.

Alabama 85, Florida 83

BPI Prediction

Using the Basketball Power Index, ESPN is giving the Crimson Tide a 63.1% win probability and projects them to come out victorious by 3.9 points over the Gators on Tuesday. The matchup quality earned a 91.0-point grade, making it the second-highest-rated game on Tuesday.

How to watch

