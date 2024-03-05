Game Preview: Gators ready for rematch vs Alabama Crimson Tide
The Florida basketball team is coming back to the Swamp and they’re coming back with a vengeance.
After suffering a loss in a marquee top-25 matchup with South Carolina on Saturday, Todd Golden and Co. have a chance for redemption on two different fronts. Obviously, the Gators want to get back on track with a win, but they’re also taking a second crack at the highly-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
Florida also has a chance to spoil the fun for Alabama, who has a chance to capture the SEC regular season championship with a win on Tuesday (and help from other game results).
The Gators have won their last seven home games and the team will be celebrating Senior Night while taking on the Crimson Tide.
Here’s how both teams will be lining up on game day with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. ET.
Starting lineup: Florida Gators
Player
Pos
H/W
Class
Min.
Pts.
Reb.
Walter Clayton Jr.
G
6-2/195
Junior
30.9
16.9
3.7
Zyon Pullin
G
6-4 /206
Sophomore
33.6
15.4
3.8
Will Richard
G
6-4 /206
Junior
29.2
11.0
3.8
Tyrese Samuel
F
6-10/239
Graduate
27.1
13.5
7.8
Micah Handlogten
C
7-1/235
Sophomore
20.5
6.2
7.5
Starting lineup: Alabama Crimson Tide
Player
Pos
H/W
Class
Min.
Pts.
Reb.
Grant Nelson
F
6-11/230
Senior
25.7
11.9
5.5
Jarin Stevenson
F
6-11/210
Freshman
17.1
5.3
2.7
Rylan Griffen
G
6-6 /190
Sophomore
26.4
11.4
3.7
Mark Sears
G
6-1/185
Senior
32.4
20.7
4.2
Aaron Estrada
G
6-3/190
Graduate
28.0
12.8
4.9
Key Player: Walter Clayton Jr.
Walter Clayton Jr. returns to the hardwood once again for the Orange and Blue, and will have to deal with an intense matchup at the point with Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears. Clayton had his game cut short after an ejection ended his night against the Missouri Tigers, which led to a fire being lit while playing the Gamecocks.
Clayton is looking to capitalize off his 20-point performance, which included six converted three-pointers and two blocks.
Key player: Mark Sears
Alabama’s Mark Sears is the glue that holds the Crimson Tide together. He’s also the perfect counter weapon to Walter Clayton Jr. due to his ability to keep up from three-point range. Sears has been averaging 20.7 points a game while scoring 2.3 three-point field goals per contest. If both players get off to a hot start, it could be a wild one in Exactech Arena.
Prediction
Tuesday night is set up to be a doozy in the Swamp. Both squads are hungry for wins as the postseason peeks its head around the corner, and the teams are offering a high-scoring contest if their star guards hit the ground running from the opening tipoff. Both guards Mark Sears and Walter Clayton are feeling themselves coming into Tuesday night, and are sure to shoot their way to a barn-burning finish.
Alabama 85, Florida 83
BPI Prediction
Using the Basketball Power Index, ESPN is giving the Crimson Tide a 63.1% win probability and projects them to come out victorious by 3.9 points over the Gators on Tuesday. The matchup quality earned a 91.0-point grade, making it the second-highest-rated game on Tuesday.
How to watch
Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
