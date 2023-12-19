Game Preview: Florida squares off with Michigan at Jumpman Invitational

Only three games remain in Florida’s 2023-24 non-conference slate, and Tuesday night’s matchup against the Michigan Wolverines will likely be the last chance for the Gators to secure a Quadrant 2 win outside of SEC play.

On paper, Florida is the better team, but Todd Golden’s group has been shaky over the past few weeks. Beating Richmond 10 days ago was a good sign, but poor performances against Merrimack College in the first half and East Carolina on Thursday have still brought Gator Nation’s confidence level down a notch.

Michigan battled its way back above the .500 mark with a win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday. An opening-round loss in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and a three-game losing streak have put the Maize and Blue in a tough spot, but now head coach Juwan Howard has returned to lead the program with Florida being the first major test.

This game is part of the Jumpman Invitational series, which both teams played in last season. The Gators lost 62-53 against Oklahoma and North Carolina beat Michigan, 80-76.

It won’t be easy for Florida to walk out of Charlotte, North Carolina with a win Tuesday night, but it’s the kind of test needed in Year 2 of a rebuild.

Here’s everything you need to know about Florida’s matchup with Michigan at the Jumpman Invitational.

Starting lineup: Florida Gators

Player Pos H/W Class Min. Pts. Reb. Walter Clayton Jr. G 6-2/195 Junior 30.5 16.5 3.8 Riley Kugel G 6-5 /207 Sophomore 29.1 12.4 4.3 Will Richard G 6-4 /206 Junior 30.6 9.7 4.3 Tyrese Samuel F 6-10/239 Graduate 27.5 13.9 8.4 Micah Handlogten C 7-1/235 Sophomore 16.9 6.8 6.9

Starting lineup: Michigan Wolverines

Player Pos H/W Class Min. Pts. Reb. Dug McDaniel G 5-11/175 Sophomore 35.4 17.9 3.5 Nimari Burnett G 6-4/200 Graduate 31.1 10.2 4.2 Olivier Nkamhoua F 6-9/235 Graduate 32.1 16.5 7.3 Terrance Williams II F 6-7/225 Senior 32.6 11.2 4.4 Will Tschetter F 6-10/265 Sophomore 17.8 8.8 2.8

Key Player: Riley Kugel

Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner

Big games like this are when Riley Kugel needs to shine the brightest.

Kugel has improved in several areas this season, but 12.4 points per game is a bit low for someone who was projected as a first-round a few months ago. True, his defense has improved and both assists and rebounds per game are up, but the NBA pays for buckets. This is the kind of game where Kugel needs to be the star.

A 20-point night wouldn’t be surprising, and Florida might need every one of those points to outscore Michigan.

Key Player: Olivier Nkamhoua

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

It would have been easy to pick Michigan’s leading scorer and minutes leader in Dug McDaniel here, but let’s go with one of the other four players averaging more than 31 minutes per game for the Wolverines: forward Olivier Nkamhoua.

The grad transfer played four seasons in the SEC, starting 58 of 112 games at Tennessee and is coming off back-to-back games with 10 points and five rebounds or better. Rebounds win games, and Florida’s frontcourt depth is light. Maybe one of the wings can take him, but Nkamhoua looks like a problem for Florida.

Prediction

ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida still has two more games before the calendar turns over to 2024, but this feels like the big finish to the non-conference slate. The Gators look like an NCAA Tournament team, but they need to prove themselves a little more to secure a higher seed. This is the start of that run.

Prediction: Florida 85, Michigan 77

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

BPI Prediction

Using the Basketball Power Index (BPI), ESPN is giving Florida 58.5% odds to come out on top by a projected 2.4 points.

Things looked pretty ugly on Thursday in a win over East Carolina. Hopefully, Golden and Co. can adjust and make good on ESPN’s predictions for Saturday.

Read more

Men’s basketball AP Poll has no love for Florida after ECU win

Gators men’s hoops once again voteless USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Florida comes in as low seed in CBS Sports’ bracketology

Florida basketball falls out of ESPN’s BPI top 25 following ECU win

Gators lose ground in NET rankings after close win over ECU

Florida’s game-high scorer talks win over East Carolina

What Todd Golden had to say after close win over East Carolina

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire