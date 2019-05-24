Game over for "Pacman" as Jones retires from NFL

Los Angeles (AFP) - Adam "Pacman" Jones is bringing down the curtain on a 12-year NFL career marked by sometimes brilliant defensive play and off-field strife and suspensions, announcing his retirement in an Instagram post.

"I stand tall & proud as announce, that this beautiful life changing ride that I have been on in the National Football League has come to an end," Jones wrote. "I'm officially hanging my cleats up, with no regrets!"

Brown told ESPN on Friday that he was "content" with the decision.

"I had a hell of a run doing it," the 35-year-old said. "I'm at the point where I didn't feel I would be top level if I tried to play now."

Jones appeared at cornerback in seven games for the Denver Broncos last season.

Prior to that he spent eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2015.

He revived his career in Cincinnati, where he landed in 2010.

That was after he was suspended for all of the 2007 season in the wake of repeated run-ins with the law and an incident at a Las Vegas strip club that resulted in a man being paralyzed.

He was suspended for four games in 2008 after an altercation with his bodyguard in a Dallas hotel in October of that year, entering an alcohol rehabilitation program later that month.

He was suspended for the first game of the 2017 season after an altercation with a security guard at a Cincinnati hotel in January of that year. The league noted with displeasure "the tone, tenor and nature" of Jones's hostile interactions with authorities at the time of his arrest.

Jones later apologized and pleaded guilty to obstructing official business.

In February he was arrested at an Indiana Casino, later agreeing to a plea deal on charges of intimidation, battery against a public safety official, cheating at gambling, attempted theft disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.

Selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans, he started 28 games over his first two seasons in Tennessee. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Bengals and Broncos, appearing in a total of 146 games with 104 starts and amassing 522 tackles, 17 interceptions and 97 passes defended.