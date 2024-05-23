Late-game offensive explosion sends Panthers to district final

May 23—Saegertown scored 11 runs in the final three innings to defeat Seneca 12-5 on Wednesday and earn a shot to play for a District 10 Championship.

After a two-hour rain delay, Saegertown took the field in the District 10 Class 2A semifinal. It was a sluggish start for the Panthers, but the experience-laden team prevailed.

"I think every year this group of seniors gets a little more experienced and has less nerves," Saegertown head coach Jenn Bowes said. "Now they have the ability where if one thing goes wrong they can collect themselves and move forward.

"They move in a positive direction and learn as we go. I think that was the biggest adjustment here today."

Seneca's Alara Bem hit an RBI triple in the top of the first inning for a Bobcats' lead, but Saegertown's Alyssa Arblaster scored on an error in the bottom of the frame to tie the game.

In the fourth, Seneca plated two runs off an error and a double for a 3-1 lead. Not shaken, the Panthers went to work at the plate.

Maggie Triola singled and was brought home by Rhiannon Paris' RBI double. An Arblaster two-RBI single gave Saegertown a 4-3 lead after four innings, a lead the Panthers did not relinquish.

Defensively, senior pitcher and Canisius Commit Mikaila Obenrader began to rack up strikeouts. Seven of her 15 strikeouts came in the final three innings.

"It was a prime example of adjusting from one game to the other. Our approach last game and the plan for this one was different," Bowes said. "It took a little bit to adjust, but that's the benefit of having such a strong pitcher — her ability to learn and adjust so quickly."

Saegertown plated six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Three Seneca errors and hits from Obenrader, Triola and Obenrader again, helped the offense steamroll through the inning.

Triola was 4-for-4 on the day with two runs and an RBI. Obenrader, Arblaster and Natalie Halsey each had two hits.

"Something we talk about is peaking at the right time," Bowes said. "Finding the lineup that rolls and being able to gain some momentum and confidence as we move through. We were contagious today."

Saegertown will play Wilmington for the District 10 crown on Monday at a time and place to be announced. The team's last trip to the D-10 finals was in 2022, when the Panthers advanced all the way to the state semifinal round.

It is the third D-10 title appearance for the team's senior class — consisting of Obenrader, Triola, Arblaster, Kacie Mook and Rhiannon Paris. Last year, the Panthers lost in the D-10 quarterfinals.

"I'm excited," Obenrader said. "Considering our output last year when we didn't do too well, I'm excited to get back to the finals."

------

Seneca (5)

(AB-R-H-BI) Hammill 4-1-1-0, Wieczorek 2-0-0-0, Bem 3-2-3-1, Farrell 3-0-1-1, Lorei 2-0-0-0, Post 3-0-0-0, Matson 3-0-1-1, Gotchling 3-0-0-0, Troutman 3-0-0-0. Totals 26-5-6-3.

Saegertown (12)

(AB-R-H-BI) Arblaster 4-2-2-2, Mook 3-0-0-1, Obenrader 4-1-2-2, Pratt 3-1-0-0, Triola 4-2-4-1, Paris 4-1-1-1, McGill 3-2-1-0, Halsey 4-2-2-1, Brauen 3-1-0-1. Totals 32-12-12-9.

Seneca 100 202 0 — 5 6 5

Saegertown 1200 362 x — 12 12 2

BATTING

2B: Sen — Farrell; Saeg — Obenrader, Paris.

3B: Sen — Bem.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) Sen — Bem 6-12-12-6-2-3; Saeg — Obenrader 6.2-6-5-2-15-0.

