GAME NOTES: Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are looking for their second win of the season this Saturday when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska enters the game with a record of 1-1 after defeating North Dakota 38-17 last weekend. Georgia Southern is 1-0 on the season after a 59-7 victory over Morgan State in their season opener. First-year head coach Clay Helton leads the Eagles after spending six years as the head coach at USC.

Saturday will also include six inductions to the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame and Ag Day, which will honor the state’s agricultural history. We’ll also see the Cornhuskers break out their first alternate uniforms of the year. This weekend’s game will kick off at 6:30 pm CT on FS1.

Nebraska

Record: 1-1, 0-1 B1G

Last Game: vs. North Dakota (W, 38-17)

Coach: Scott Frost

Career: 35-37 (7th Year)

NU Record: 16-30 (5th Year)

Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton

Record: 1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt

Last Game: vs. Morgan State (W, 59-7)

Coach: Clay Helton

Career: 47-24 (7th Year)

Ga. Southern Record: 1-0 (1st Year)

First Meeting

This is the first game between these two schools. It’ll be Nebraska’s 18th game against a school from the Sun Belt Conference. The Huskers hold an all-time record of 15-2 with the last game taking place in 2019 against South Alabama.

Alternate Uniforms

Nebraska will wear alternate uniforms on Saturday that will honor the 1983 team called “The Scoring Explosion.” The ”83 squad was the top scoring offense in college football that year, averaging an astounding 50.3 points per game, while the defense gave up an average of 16.7 points per game. They would also score an NCAA record 654 points on the season, a record now held by the 2019 LSU Tigers. The alternate threads are similar to the current Nebraska uniform, with only slight alterations. It’ll feature the home red jersey with a white N on the shoulder and white pants with a red stripe down the side.

The 1983 Team

The ’83 squad finished the season with a 12-1 record and No. 2 national ranking after losing 31-30 to Miami in the Orange Bowl. The game is famous for seeing head coach Tom Osborne, late in the fourth quarter, go for two and the win rather than kick the extra point to more than likely preserve a tie and a probable national championship. Instead, the Huskers would fail to convert the two-point try and Osborne would be forced to wait 11 more years until he won his first title.

Roster of Talent

In addition, the team would boast an impressive roster of talent, including the 1983 Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier. He would run for a school-record 2,148 yards and 28 touchdowns for an average of 7.8 yards a rush. Quarterback Turner Gill would finish fourth for the Heisman throwing for 1,516 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He would also run for 531 yards and 11 touchdowns. The team also had both the first and second overall picks in the 1984 NFL Draft in Wide Receiver Irving Fryar (No. 1 – New England) and Offensive Lineman Dean Steinkuhler (No. 2 – Houston).

Coaches will wear new gear too

Nebraska’s coaches will wear special polo shirts and hats on Saturday as well. They’ll be wearing gear from the TWO55 collection, which is named for Hall of Fame Football Coach Tom Osborne and his career record of 255 wins. According to the Nebraska Athletic Department, 50 percent of the royalties from all TWO55 items sold will benefit the Team Mates Mentoring Program.

Nebraska Hall of Fame Inductees

Nebraska will see six Cornhuskers named to the 2022 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.

Ric Lindquist - Defensive Back (1979-81)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

From the Nebraska Sports Information Department via Huskers.com

A three-year letterwinner in the secondary, Lindquist was an All-Big Eight choice as a senior cornerback, leading a Blackshirt secondary that led the nation in pass defense. Lindquist finished his career with nine interceptions, 11 breakups and nearly 100 tackles, and he was also a first-team Academic All-American in 1981.

Bruce Pickens - Cornerback (1988-90)

Nebraska Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers

From the Nebraska Sports Information Department via Huskers.com

A two-time first-team All-Big Eight selection, Bruce Pickens helped Nebraska to a Big Eight Championship and appearances in the Orange, Fiesta and Citrus Bowls. Pickens had four interceptions, 13 breakups and 84 tackles in his career. He was the No. 4 overall selection in the 1991 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

Toniu Fonoti - Offensive Guard (1999-2001)

From the Nebraska Sports Information Department via Huskers.com

Toniu Fonoti was a dominant offensive lineman helping Nebraska to a pair of NCAA rushing titles in 2000 and 2001. Fonoti was a first-team All-America selection and Outland finalist in 2001 when the Huskers reached the BCS National Championship game. Fonoti recorded a school-record 379 pancakes and did not allow a sack or receive a penalty in 2001. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL.

Prince Amukamara - Cornerback (2007-10)

Nebraska Cornhuskers, Nebraska Football

From the Nebraska Sports Information Department via Huskers.com

A first-team All-American and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2010, Prince Amukamara was part of dominant defenses his final two seasons. Amukamara played in 49 games with 31 starts in his career and finished with 181 career tackles, 27 pass breakups and five interceptions. A two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection, Amukamara was a finalist for the Thorpe Award as a senior. A first-round draft pick, Amukamara made 99 career starts in nine NFL seasons.

Ron McDole - Offensive Tackle (1979-81)

From the Nebraska Sports Information Department via Huskers.com

A three-year letterwinner as a tackle, Ron McDole served as a team captain in 1960. McDole went on to play 18 professional seasons with the Cardinals, Oilers, Bills and Redskins. He was a five-time first-team All-AFL selection and played in 240 career games. He was selected from the Legends category.

Lee Kunz - Linebacker (1976-78)

From the Nebraska Sports Information Department via Huskers.com

Linebacker Lee Kunz led Nebraska in tackles in both 1977 and 1978 and earned second-team All-Big Eight and honorable-mention All-America honors in 1978. Kunz still holds the school record with 95 assisted tackles in 1977 and ranks sixth at Nebraska with 276 career tackles. He was selected from the Legends category.

