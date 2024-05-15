Game of midweek: Kilmarnock v Celtic

[BBC]

Rugby Park will be where most eyes will be glued on Wednesday given Celtic could seal a 54th Scottish title.

Rangers almost gifted the title to Celtic against Dundee but their fightback means Brendan Rodgers' side has the chance to haul themselves over the line in Ayrshire.

A point is all Celtic need, but had Rangers got at least a draw in Saturday's Old Firm derby, Rodgers would have been heading to Rugby Park with some degree of trepidation.

Kilmarnock have already beaten his side twice this season there - indeed, they have only lost one of their four meetings overall.

Derek McInnes' fourth-placed team have only lost once - to Rangers - in their last seven outings and have been beaten just once in 12 on their own patch, again by the Ibrox side.

However, following Saturday's 2-1 derby win, Celtic are themselves unbeaten in nine in an impressive run-in during which they have overturned their city rivals' lead at the top.

If Celtic are to be prevented from partying back up the M77, Kilmarnock will have to beat them three times in one season for the first time in their history - and be the first to do so since Rangers in 2021.

