[Getty Images]

Manchester United's first goalscorer Alejandro Garnacho speaking to BBC One: "It is incredible. Nobody believed in us. But we are a team and we are all together.

"We fought and it was the game of our lives.

"Incredible [fans]. The fans are always there when we win, or lose, home or away."

On fellow scorer Kobbie Mainoo: "He is incredible. He is the best player in the squad and he is the youngest.

"We are also good friends, so I am so happy for him."