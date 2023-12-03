'The game just came to me': Sprutte's 26 second-half points lift Southeast basketball

Southeast senior Garrett Sprutte celebrates during Saturday night’s basketball game against the visiting Field Falcons.

PALMYRA TWP. — Hell hath no fury like Garrett Sprutte making up for lost time.

After spending the majority of the second quarter on the bench in foul trouble, the senior exploded for 26 second-half points to lift Southeast to a 62-52 victory over Field.

"Senior season, there's a lot of nerves coming out and I think all of us were really jumpy, especially me getting fouls quick," Sprutte said. "At halftime. I decided no more jumping, no more fouls, and from then on, the game just came to me."

Sprutte, who finished with 31 points to lead all scorers, hit a couple of big shots after halftime, including a key 3-pointer after the visiting Falcons had drawn within six in the fourth quarter. For the most part, however, Sprutte's points came on relentless drives to the basket, as he earned 24 free-throw attempts and made 19 of them.

"When it's a close game, I feel like I'm the guy that needs to provide," Sprutte said. "So when in doubt, I'm going to try to get to the bucket, get some easy points, and if it's a foul, then it's a foul."

That Sprutte had the chance to return to an essentially even game — with Field up two at the half — was a tribute to two things.

The Falcons failed to capitalize on the Pirates' first-half foul trouble, making just 10-of-24 free throws over the opening 16 minutes.

And Southeast freshman Cohen Richardson kept his team in the game early with four first-half 3-pointers, draining three in a row during that pivotal second stanza that saw Sprutte relegated mainly to the bench.

"We rely on Garrett a lot," Richardson said. "I want to try and set my team up in a position to win. I know I can shoot, I know our team can shoot, so I was just trying to get those open shots to keep us in the game."

No one, of course, was more grateful than Sprutte.

"Without Cohen in the first half, that game goes a completely different way," Sprutte said. "Me coming out being flat in the first half and him providing at that level, nobody knows where we would have been without him and he was a very key point."

Down by as many as 14 in the third quarter, the Falcons found a formula to rally within six in the fourth, with Trevor Dixon, Grady Eader and Manny Smith all having success driving to the basket.

Both Smith (8 points) and Eader (7) scored all of their points after halftime. Dixon led the way for Field Saturday with 13 points.

After the Falcons drew within six with 5:35 remaining, Sprutte took advantage of a defender hanging back for just a second to drain a 3-pointer from the right wing.

After Smith tossed in a floater to get Field back within seven, Sprutte answered with a beautiful spin move down the baseline en route to a bank shot and a 50-41 lead with 4:40 remaining.

With Southeast still up by just seven, Richardson added a key putback of his own miss at the 3-minute mark, spurring an 11-0 run that sealed Saturday's outcome.

That run also included a pretty Zach Keto jumper off a baseline inbound and a 3-point play by Sprutte as he hit a layup against contact.

"We were in a bind a little bit with Garrett getting in foul trouble," Pirates coach Matt Dillon said. "I think everybody was a little nervous. We got one kid with varsity experience, that's Garrett, and I think even he was a little nervous at the start, but to the kids' credit, we didn't let it get to be a 10-point or a 15-point deficit [in the first half]. Zach Keto, Cohen Richardson, kids like Case Myers, I thought today really played well."

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Cohen Richardson, Garrett Sprutte lift Southeast basketball past Field