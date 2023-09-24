In-game injuries force more OL shuffling for the Lions

Already down two regular starters due to injuries, the Detroit Lions were forced to really reach into the depth chart with more injuries in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Matt Nelson started the game at right tackle but was injured in the first half. He left the field on a cart. He was initially ruled as questionable but quickly ruled out with a knee injury.

Nelson was replaced by Dan Skipper, who was signed to the practice squad this week. Skipper played well but was also forced from the game with a hamstring injury after just two drives.

He was replaced by fifth-round rookie Colby Sorsdal, making his NFL debut. Sorsdal played tackle in college but had almost exclusively played guard for the Lions in training camp and the preseason.

Regular right tackle Penei Sewell started at left tackle, moving due to the injury to Taylor Decker.

