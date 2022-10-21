Game highlights of the No. 1 player in the 2025 class Cam Boozer
Cameron Boozer, 15, dropped a double-double (28 points and 20 rebounds) in a win over Overtime Elite for their opening night.
Coach Carlisle said after the game it was not serious.
The Pacers allowed 36 points in the first quarter in the loss to the Wizards.
New parents in Florida should be alerted to a baby formula recall.
If you're in the blue, you'll get the Broncos' game against the Jets on CBS this week.
The 49ers and their coach Kyle Shanahan are no stranger to second-half woes in seasons past, and the problem has plagued them in a different way this year.
Here's what you need to know to watch Alabama football face Mississippi State on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
The 2022-23 NBA season is underway and many teams are sporting new jersey sponsorships. Check out who the Los Angeles Lakers have as theirs.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson can't catch a break. He enters Week 7 with a 2-4 record and Twitter is having fun with another Subway Dangerwich ad.
Fearless Forecast vs Milwaukee Bucks: Fantasy Pts: 39.14 Point Guard Rank: 1
James Harden heats up for 31 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a tough loss to the Bucks.
After Damion Lee hit a game-winning jumper to help the Suns beat the Mavericks on Wednesday, Steph Curry took to social media for a must-see reaction.
The Cardinals have extended everything but the win column.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the philosophy of some of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL.
Nothing like a Sunday afternoon in the Bay Area to help erase any lingering frustration from last weekend’s home loss to the Bills.
The second-half strike secured qualification into the latter stages of the competition for the Gunners.
Pelicans forward Herb Jones explains how he learned defense from Tony Allen, Kawhi Leonard and NFL players Ed Reed and Kam Chancellor.
Before tying the score in the second quarter, Murray couldn't contain his emotions when the offense had to call time out in the red zone.
We talked to the @VoiceOfCFB about a specific component of the USC-Utah game.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers losing to the Clippers, with Russell Westbrook finishing with two points.
In the short term, the Panthers will become even more unwatchable. In the long term, it means the team has gone into full tear-it-down-and-rebuild-it mode — again.