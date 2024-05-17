New game, new hero for Hawks as Welch's sac fly sends them to 4A West regional title

Each passing game seems to birth a new key contributor for Urbana baseball.

Enter Aiden Welch, the sophomore second baseman who has found a home at the top of the lineup in his first full season of varsity ball. He stepped to the plate Thursday in a tie game in the bottom of the seventh inning, the winning run and a ticket to the state tournament 90 feet away.

Welch had yet to face such a high-stakes situation, but his entire at-bat showed poise that belied his relative inexperience. He poked the fourth pitch he saw to straightaway left field, which is all he needed to do.

It was deep enough to plate Tristan Vetter, and Welch’s sacrifice fly walked off Thomas Johnson to give the Hawks a 3-2 victory in the Class 4A West Region I final, which was moved to Frederick Community College due to poor field conditions at Urbana High.

Urbana, the defending state finalist, won its second straight playoff game via walk-off and advanced to its fourth consecutive state quarterfinal, which the Hawks will host Friday against Wheaton.

“That was a huge moment for him,” Urbana coach Mike Frownfelter said.

Welch wasn’t lacking confidence — “Nah,” he said when asked if there were any butterflies at the plate — but he proved to himself, his coach and his team that he had earned his place as the table-setter up top.

Frownfelter told Welch to simply put the ball in play like he did in his first three at-bats, and he obliged.

“Just lower my swing down, just put the ball in play, make sure it gets deep enough, try not to do too much,” Welch said. “Felt good off the bat.”

That even-keeled approach has boosted players like Welch throughout the season. The Hawks (16-5-1) have relied all year on a talented yet inexperienced youthful corps that has needed to step up time and again in critical moments.

Welch is one of four underclassmen starters, none of whom saw much playing time a season ago. But they’ve quickly become some of Urbana’s most critical pieces.

“These guys have grown up,” Frownfelter said. “We still sometimes make some bonehead mistakes, but that’s kids. They’re learning from it, and we’re getting better.”

The batters before Welch made that point quite clear.

The bottom of the Hawks’ order was a combined 0-for-10 when Vetter stepped to the plate with one out in the seventh. He worked a full count and prepared for a fastball from Patriots ace Jacob Hnath, and Vetter connected to drop a single into right-center field.

“I was seeing the fastball well, and I knew I had to hunt that fastball, and I knew I couldn’t miss it there,” the first baseman said.

Freshman designated hitter Trevor Collins then poked a single through the right side, setting the stage for Welch.

TJ coach Matt Myers first convened a meeting at the mound to reiterate confidence in Hnath, his senior right-hander.

“I want nobody else in this situation but you,” Myers said he told Hnath. “And that’s how I felt all year. He’s been our guy. He’s kept us in every ballgame he’s pitched in. Even when things don’t go his way, he manages to find an out himself.”

Hnath almost did so once more, but Welch ultimately won the battle and gave the pitcher, who allowed two earned runs and struck out six in 6 2-3 innings, the hard-luck loss.

“When we took the lead, we basically said, ‘This is Jacob’s game,’” Myers said. “And it just sucks the way it ended. It sucks, especially for him, the way he’s pitched, the way he’s battled all year.”

Hnath helped the Patriots (13-9-1) battle at the plate after Urbana broke a scoreless deadlock on catcher Parker Bell’s one-out, fourth-inning RBI single. Hnath worked a one-out walk in the sixth and then took advantage of the first of two costly Hawks throwing errors to advance to third base.

His brother, junior catcher Kaden Hnath, doubled him in on the next pitch. The younger Hnath then scored on another error.

Urbana got a run right back in the bottom of the frame on a dropped fly ball, meaning it would need a walk-off if it were to win.

Enter Welch.

“Just never quitting, you know. Just always there,” Welch said.