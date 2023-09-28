'This game is going to be significant': Green Bay Notre Dame football ready for FRCC-South showdown with Menasha

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Notre Dame football team already has clinched a trip to the playoffs for the 21st time since joining the WIAA in 2000, but there still is history to make before postseason play starts next month.

Notre Dame hosts Menasha on Friday in a game that likely will decide the Fox River Classic-South champion, just like the showdown has in each of the previous two seasons since the FRCC was split into divisions in 2021.

The Tritons understand what is at stake. The players weren’t even in preschool the last time the program won a league title.

“Haven’t won a conference championship in 15 years,” senior wide receiver Micah Marzec said. “So, that would be pretty important to win that. But playoffs are first, conference is next and state is third.

“One game at a time.”

The Tritons haven’t won conference since 2008, but they have finished runner-up five times over the past 14 seasons.

Menasha has gone 3-1 against Notre Dame the last two seasons, but the series and momentum finally shifted to the Tritons’ side after they beat Menasha 26-21 in a Division 3 second-round playoff game last October.

Notre Dame (5-1) entered this season as the favorite in the seven-team South division thanks in part to a dynamic rushing attack featuring junior Christian Collins and senior Ian Blom and a top receiving target in junior tight end James Flanigan.

Menasha (5-1) hasn’t been far behind, but they no longer have A.J. Korth, the former star quarterback who gave Notre Dame fits before it intercepted him three times and mostly shut him down in the playoff win.

“We have been playing real well, and we know this game is going to be significant in terms of outcomes of the season,” Notre Dame coach Michael Rader said. “They know that. We didn’t start talking about that until this week. Whether or not it’s this year vs. last year, that’s why we play the game.”

Notre Dame riding hot streak

Rader certainly is correct in pointing out how well his team has played.

There aren’t many true tests during the regular season in the FRCC-South right now with several rebuilding teams making up most of the division.

But the Tritons (5-1) have been dominant during a four-game winning streak that started after their only loss to an undefeated Waunakee team ranked No. 2 in the state in D2.

Notre Dame has outscored opponents 228-7 the last four games and is coming off a 54-0 win over Green Bay Preble in Week 6.

There would appear to be an opportunity to win in the trenches against Menasha with a rushing attack that has piled up 1,537 yards, averaged 7.7 yards per carry and scored 28 touchdowns.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Collins has been the lead back and among the best in the state after a breakout sophomore season in 2022.

He ranks 15th in the state in rushing yards (956), is tied for third in TDs (18) and is averaging 10.9 yards per carry.

Collins has topped the 100-yard mark five times and has scored at least three rushing TDs in each of the last four games.

Blom hasn’t been used quite as much at running back with his responsibilities on defense, but he has rushed for 376 yards and eight TDs on 59 carries.

Notre Dame also has shown it can throw the ball when needed.

Senior quarterback Carson Glosny has completed 30 of 52 passes for 549 yards and seven TDs with no interceptions, while Flanigan has caught 13 passes for 251 yards and four TDs and Marzec 10 passes for 225 yards and three scores.

“We think we have done very well,” Marzec said. “We are all clicking. We have very good receivers. Very good tight ends. The quarterback is doing a really good job this year.

“We think we can run and pass, so we are excited.”

The Bluejays have struggled stopping the run at times, although it mostly came during two nonconference contests against Appleton East (28 attempts, 179 yards) and Neenah (24 attempts, 337 yards).

Notre Dame will be their most difficult test since those two games.

“We are running the ball well this year,” Rader said. “We are going to prepare against any opponent, and that is going to be our primary game plan. With Menasha, they will be a good challenge, but we wouldn’t prepare any differently.

“You are going to use your strengths, and right now, that is one of our strengths.”

Notre Dame hopes for another fast start

In the four games Notre Dame and Menasha have played since the Bluejays joined the FRCC, the Tritons have started out well almost every time.

They went up 7-0 in the first meeting in September 2021 but couldn’t stop Korth and former star running back Davontre Smith from dominating on the ground in combining for 359 yards and six TDs. Notre Dame lost 43-21.

They trailed by only nine points at halftime in a playoff game later that season, but Smith’s 403 yards and four TDs led his team to a 43-27 victory.

The Tritons jumped out to a 7-0 advantage after one quarter in the regular season last year, only to allow 21 points in the second quarter on the way to a 28-21 loss.

Then came the playoff rematch.

Notre Dame led 13-0 entering the second half, and after Menasha scored to cut the lead to six points, defensive lineman Stanley Smith scooped up a fumble and returned it for a TD to keep the Tritons ahead the rest of the way.

Another good start by Notre Dame on Friday might lead to another win and a conference title.

“We are all just a little extra focused this week,” Marzec said. “Everyone is locked into every practice. Everyone is just very excited for this week.”

