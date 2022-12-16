This Mario Holiday Sweater Controller is a Must-Have Gift for Gamers

    This Mario Holiday Sweater Controller is a Must-Have Gift for Gamers

We all have that person on our holiday shopping list: the one who spends hours on their console playing the latest video games. The good news is, it makes it easy to find a gift they're sure to love! Don't worry about getting the right size or wondering if they'll return your present. Whether they're into Call of Duty, Minecraft, or Madden, we have a gift for them. 

Forget what you think you know about gamers. The realm is no longer dominated by teenage boys, although we do have plenty of gifts for them! According to Statisa, the largest demographic of gamers in the U.S. is 18-34 years old, and an estimated 46% of U.S. gamers are female. Boys and girls of all ages love to play, and don't forget about the mom who survived quarantine playing Animal Crossing or the dad who connects with his friends for online games. And then there's the grandma who plays Candy Crush on her phone!

If you're not sure what type of games they already have, look for gift cards or streaming services for Xbox, Playstation, Switch, or PC. They're sure to be their favorite gift under the tree this year. If a new console is out of the question due to shipping delays, then opt for one of these gifts that will arrive before Christmas!
NBA 2K23

2K

amazon.com

$24.00

The latest version of this basketball game is always a hit. They can build their own team and develop players in this competitive game. If you're worried about shipping, go for the digital code. It will be available to download within minutes.
Mario Holiday Sweater Switch Controller

PowerA

amazon.com

$18.79

PowerA makes tons of fun themed controllers, but this Mario holiday sweater version is our hands-down favorite.
LS100X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S

LucidSound

amazon.com

$99.99

Any gamer who plays online needs a headset. This budget-friendly choice offers quality sound for a lower price.
Vintage Retro Gamer T-Shirt

Vintage Retro Gamer Store

amazon.com

$19.99

Gamers of all ages will wear this shirt with pride. It's available in 10 colors, from purple to gray to royal blue.
Headphone Stand with USB Charger

COZOO

amazon.com

$39.99

He'll keep his headphones and all of his other devices charged with this handy stand.
Madden NFL 23

Electronic Arts

amazon.com

$46.23

If football's more their thing, go with the new Madden by EA Sports. It's available on Xbox, Playstation, and PC, so just be sure you know what platform they use before you buy. Most platforms offer digital codes, so you don't have to worry about shipping deadlines.
Neon Sign

HSEFURNI

amazon.com

$39.99

Light up their room (or man cave!) with this neon sign that looks like a controller. It measures 16" by 11" and makes an impact without taking up a lot of wallspace.
SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset

SteelSeries

amazon.com

$249.99

This headset is for the more serious gamer. This one is lightweight and comfortable and has 24 hours of battery life. (Compatible with Pc, Mac, Playstation, Switch, and Mobile.) It comes with a high-quality mic and audio.
Just Dance 2023 Edition

Ubisoft

amazon.com

$29.99

This all-new version of the hit games features BTS, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, and more. If you've always wanted to dance to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto, this is your chance!
SteelSeries Apex 5 Gaming Keyboard

SteelSeries

amazon.com

$89.99

A serious gamer needs a serious keyboard. The one that came with the PC won't cut it. This one is fast, smooth, and made from sturdy aluminum alloy. And, yes, it looks cool.
Sceptre LED Gaming Monitor

Sceptre

amazon.com

$136.99

This sleek 27-inch monitor is made for gamers. Images change more smoothly for fast-paced games, and the built-in speakers save room on the desk. The screen reduces blue light to help prevent eye strain.
Gaming Chair

OFM

amazon.com

$167.33

With hours spent in front of a computer, a gamer needs to be comfortable! This ergonomic leather option comes in 8 different colors and is fully adjustable. Of course, it doubles as a great office chair if someone is still working from home.
Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Nintendo

amazon.com

$76.50

This game will be nostalgic for the parents and all-new fun for the kids. It includes three Super Mario games: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy for hours and hours of entertainment.
USB Computer Microphone

CMTECK

amazon.com

$17.99

Whether used streaming or chatting with friends, this mic will provide clear sound. It's plug-and-play so you'll be using it in no time.
Animal Crossings New Horizons

Nintendo

amazon.com

$59.99

If your gamer somehow missed the Animal Crossing craze of the past year, now's the time to jump on board. The immersive game allows them to create a community, decorate their home, and fish on their island. You can join in with friends and visit their islands. This one is appropriate for all ages.
SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse

SteelSeries

amazon.com

$29.99

When it comes to a mouse, go the wireless route. It makes gaming easier and cuts down on cords on the desk. This one has more than 400 hours of battery life and is built to last.
Blue Light Blocking Glasses

livho

amazon.com

$15.98

We've all been told how much blue light from our phone and computer screens can affect our health, from headaches to eyesight, and gamers aren't exempt. This glasses set is cheap enough to be a stocking stuffer and gives your gamer a back up pair just in case.
StreamCam

Logitech

amazon.com

$99.99

Is your gamer looking to start a streaming career? He'll need a good webcam. This one streams and records in full 1080p HD and easily connects to Youtube or Twitch.
Steam Gift Card

Valve

amazon.com

$39.99

Any and every gamer will appreciate a gift card from Steam, making it the perfect present if you don't know what gaming method or genre they prefer or if they enjoy trying out different ones.
Gamepad Controller

Rotor Riot

amazon.com

$47.90

This clever controller allows any gamer to convert their console into a mobile device with the help of their cell phone. This version is for iPhone users, but there's an Android version too.
Oculus Quest 2

Oculus

amazon.com

$399.00

This virtual reality headset is a next-level gift for your gamer. You can use it to play games, watch movies, and more.
XGIMI Halo+ 1080P Portable Projector

XGIMI

amazon.com

$849.00

For the ultimate gaming setup, you need a quality projector. This one is high-end with top-quality sound from Harman Kardon and easy to use with Google Assistant. It's portable and lightweight so you can switch from movie night to game night in minutes.
Fortnite V-Bucks

amazon.com

$31.99

Yes, Fortnite is still going strong. Your gamer can use this in-game currency to buy new skins, gliders, pick-axes, and more.
Xbox Wireless Controller

Microsoft

amazon.com

$99.90

A new controller is always a good idea, whether you have a backup to use when one is charging or if you have friends coming over to play.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Square Enix

amazon.com

$33.90

A game that combines their love of gaming with their passion for Marvel superheroes is sure to be a hit. Play as Star-Lord and team up to save the galaxy. (Rated T for Teen)
Far Cry 6

Ubisoft

amazon.com

$18.49

This one is for gamers 17+. You'll fight alongside a guerrilla revolution to liberate the capital city from an oppressive dictator.
Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller

Backbone

amazon.com

$99.99

This controller transforms an iPhone into a mobile gaming device so he can play his Xbox or PlayStation on the go. It has a built-in headphone jack so everyone doesn't have to hear his game.
Game Coding Class

codeacademy

codeacademy

$19.00

Encourage them to go beyond just playing the game and try their hand at developing their own! This class teaches the basics of coding for game development.

We found the best gamer presents for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and Playstation. There's something here at every budget, starting at $15.

