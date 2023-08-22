Game-by-game win percentage chances for Wisconsin football in 2023
The college football season is here. The 2023 season’s Week 0 slate gets underway this Saturday with Navy vs Notre Dame in Ireland.
Many should remember last year’s Dublin contest between Nebraska and Northwestern, where the Wildcats won 31-28 in what would become the program’s only win of the season.
This season represents one of nostalgia for college football fans like myself. Starting in 2024 the sport changes drastically with an expanded playoff, big-time conference realignment and the elimination of my favorite part of the sport: the Big Ten West.
Before the page is turned, games must be played. Wisconsin enters 2023 with a favorable 2023 schedule and maybe its last-best chance to win the program’s first Big Ten title since 2012.
ESPN FPI recently updated its numbers, so here is the game-by-game outlook for the Badgers:
Week 1 vs Buffalo
Matchup predictor: 92.4% Wisconsin wins
Date: Sept. 2
Buffalo FPI Rank: No. 103
Buffalo’s final 2022 record: 7-6
Week 2 @ Washington State
Matchup predictor: 69.9% Wisconsin wins
Date: Sept. 9
Washington State FPI Rank: No. 62
Washington State’s final 2022 record: 7-6
Week 3 vs Georgia Southern
Matchup predictor: 90% Wisconsin wins
Date: Sept. 16
Georgia Southern FPI Rank: No. 87
Georgia Southern’s final 2022 record: 6-7
Week 4 @ Purdue
Matchup predictor: 63.1% Wisconsin wins
Date: Sept. 22 (Friday)
Purdue FPI Rank: No. 50
Purdue’s final 2022 record: 8-6
Week 5 (BYE)
Week 6 vs Rutgers
Matchup predictor: 88.8% Wisconsin wins
Date: Oct. 7
Rutgers FPI Rank: No. 78
Rutgers’ final 2022 record: 4-8
Week 7 vs Iowa
Matchup predictor: 66.9% Wisconsin wins
Date: Oct. 14
Iowa FPI Rank: No. 37
Iowa final 2022 record: 8-5
Week 8 @ Illinois
Matchup predictor: 58.6% Wisconsin wins
Date: Oct. 21
Illinois FPI Rank: No. 45
Rutgers’ final 2022 record: 8-5
Week 9 vs Ohio State
Matchup predictor: 13.7% Wisconsin wins
Date: Oct. 28
Ohio State FPI Rank: No. 1
Ohio State’s final 2022 record: 11-2
Week 10 @ Indiana
Matchup predictor: 77.2% Wisconsin wins
Date: Nov. 4
Indiana FPI Rank: No. 75
Indiana’s final 2022 record: 4-8
Week 11 vs Northwestern
Matchup predictor: 83.2% Wisconsin wins
Date: Nov. 11
Northwestern FPI Rank: No. 67
Northwestern’s final 2022 record: 1-11
Week 12 vs Nebraska
Matchup predictor: 77.7% Wisconsin wins
Date: Nov. 18
Nebraska FPI Rank: No. 52
Nebraska’s final 2022 record: 4-8
Week 13 @ Minnesota
Matchup predictor: 52.6% Wisconsin wins
Date: Nov. 25
Minnesota FPI Rank: No. 33
Minnesota’s final 2022 record: 9-4
Overall
% chance Wisconsin wins out: 0.4
Projected W-L: 8.4-4.0
% chance for six or more wins: 92.5
% chance Wisconsin wins Big Ten West: 39
% chance Wisconsin wins Big Ten: 6.6
% chance Wisconsin makes College Football Playoff: 2.6
% chance Wisconsin wins National Title: 0.3