Game-by-game win percentage chances for Wisconsin football in 2023

The college football season is here. The 2023 season’s Week 0 slate gets underway this Saturday with Navy vs Notre Dame in Ireland.

Many should remember last year’s Dublin contest between Nebraska and Northwestern, where the Wildcats won 31-28 in what would become the program’s only win of the season.

This season represents one of nostalgia for college football fans like myself. Starting in 2024 the sport changes drastically with an expanded playoff, big-time conference realignment and the elimination of my favorite part of the sport: the Big Ten West.

Before the page is turned, games must be played. Wisconsin enters 2023 with a favorable 2023 schedule and maybe its last-best chance to win the program’s first Big Ten title since 2012.

ESPN FPI recently updated its numbers, so here is the game-by-game outlook for the Badgers:

Week 1 vs Buffalo

Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls head coach Maurice Linguist talks with running back Kevin Marks Jr. (5) and defensive end Max Michel (6) as the players prepared to take on Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 92.4% Wisconsin wins

Date: Sept. 2

Buffalo FPI Rank: No. 103

Buffalo’s final 2022 record: 7-6

Week 2 @ Washington State

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Sam Lockett III (0) recovers a fumble by Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (not pictured) against Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) and linebacker Jake Ratzlaff (25) late in the fourth quarter in the first quarter at Camp Randall. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Matchup predictor: 69.9% Wisconsin wins

Date: Sept. 9

Washington State FPI Rank: No. 62

Washington State’s final 2022 record: 7-6

Week 3 vs Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton watches the team during the Eagle’s first spring practice on Saturday March 25, 2023 at Paulson Stadium. Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News-USA TODAY NETWORK

Matchup predictor: 90% Wisconsin wins

Date: Sept. 16

Georgia Southern FPI Rank: No. 87

Georgia Southern’s final 2022 record: 6-7

Week 4 @ Purdue

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 63.1% Wisconsin wins

Date: Sept. 22 (Friday)

Purdue FPI Rank: No. 50

Purdue’s final 2022 record: 8-6

Week 5 (BYE)

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers logo on a flag prior to the game against the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 vs Rutgers

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 88.8% Wisconsin wins

Date: Oct. 7

Rutgers FPI Rank: No. 78

Rutgers’ final 2022 record: 4-8

Week 7 vs Iowa

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 66.9% Wisconsin wins

Date: Oct. 14

Iowa FPI Rank: No. 37

Iowa final 2022 record: 8-5

Week 8 @ Illinois

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst following the game at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 58.6% Wisconsin wins

Date: Oct. 21

Illinois FPI Rank: No. 45

Rutgers’ final 2022 record: 8-5

Week 9 vs Ohio State

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sidelines during the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 13.7% Wisconsin wins

Date: Oct. 28

Ohio State FPI Rank: No. 1

Ohio State’s final 2022 record: 11-2

Week 10 @ Indiana

Indiana’s Tayven Jackson (2) hands the ball off to Christian Turner (28) during a drill during the first day of fall camp for Indiana football at their practice facilities on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Matchup predictor: 77.2% Wisconsin wins

Date: Nov. 4

Indiana FPI Rank: No. 75

Indiana’s final 2022 record: 4-8

Week 11 vs Northwestern

Aug 27, 2022; Dublin, IRELAND; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski with the trophy after defeating Nebraska in the Aer Lingus college football series at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 83.2% Wisconsin wins

Date: Nov. 11

Northwestern FPI Rank: No. 67

Northwestern’s final 2022 record: 1-11

Week 12 vs Nebraska

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 77.7% Wisconsin wins

Date: Nov. 18

Nebraska FPI Rank: No. 52

Nebraska’s final 2022 record: 4-8

Week 13 @ Minnesota

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck argues with an official during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 52.6% Wisconsin wins

Date: Nov. 25

Minnesota FPI Rank: No. 33

Minnesota’s final 2022 record: 9-4

Overall

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

% chance Wisconsin wins out: 0.4

Projected W-L: 8.4-4.0

% chance for six or more wins: 92.5

% chance Wisconsin wins Big Ten West: 39

% chance Wisconsin wins Big Ten: 6.6

% chance Wisconsin makes College Football Playoff: 2.6

% chance Wisconsin wins National Title: 0.3

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire