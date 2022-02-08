Game-by-game score predictions for Texas’ 2022 schedule

On paper, Texas is poised for a bounce-back season in 2022.

That phrase is certainly interchangeable, and has likely been used prior to every season for this past decade when talking about Texas’ football team. However, Steve Sarkisian’s team has made some major additions to fix the problems they had last season. Also, it is hard to play worse than Texas did last year while they were in the middle of the six-game skid.

Similar to 2021, there is a stretch of Texas’ schedule that has the gravity to either make or break the season, which will be a great test to determine what kind of team Sarkisian fields in 2022.

As always, a Texas football season can either go extremely well, or it can go down in a dumpster fire. Since 2009, it has seemed to be the latter of the two, as Tom Herman has been the only coach since Mack Brown to be able to manufacture a truly successful season.

Sarkisian and Texas have a prime opportunity to not only turn it around, but maybe play their way to Dallas for the Big 12 Championship.

Here is a game-by-game prediction for Texas’ 2022 schedule.

Sept. 3 vs. ULM: Win 55-17

Sept. 10 vs. Alabama: Loss 35-21

Sept. 17 vs. UTSA: Win 38-20

Sept. 24 at Texas Tech: Win 40-27

Oct. 1 vs. West Virginia: Win 25-19

Oct. 8 vs. Oklahoma (Neutral Site): Win 45-38

Oct. 15 vs. Iowa State: Win 21-7

Oct. 22 at Oklahoma State: Loss 24-17

Nov. 5 at Kansas State: Win 42-13

Nov. 12 vs. TCU: Win 38-34

Nov. 19 at Kansas: Win 50-27

Nov. 26 vs. Baylor: Loss 29-18

