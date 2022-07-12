Game-by-game predictions for Texas A&M’s 2022 schedule via ESPN’s FPI

Even though head coach Jimbo Fisher finally defeated the all-mighty Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2021, they are coming off of what is seen as a somewhat disappointing 8-4 season, and Texas A&M is hoping to rectify its issues on both sides of the ball, and take full advantage of their 2022 recruiting class, their most talented haul in school history.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), Texas A&M is favored in nine of their 12 matchups going into the 2022 season, with one of the tougher schedules in their first three games this season, coming against Sam Houston State, Appalachian State, and the top-ranked Miami Hurricanes, all played at Kyle Field.

The Football Power Index is ESPN’s flagship ratings and prediction scale, described as “designed to measure team strength and predict game and season outcomes.” Overall, it has been hailed for its accuracy over the years while using various data points and statistics to rank teams throughout the season, and predict weekly matchups based on each team’s starters’ skill level, past season performances, home-field success rate, and success rate on the road.

The expectations for the Aggies may be higher than ever due to the recruiting success in the past two seasons, paired with the returning players on both sides of the ball. However, the Quarterback situation, which will be heavily analyzed going all the way into the fall, may squarely determine just how successful Texas A&M will be this season, especially during the first 6 games.

Here is the Aggies game to game predictions according to ESPN’s FPI:

h

h

September 3rd: Sam Houston State at Texas A&M

Sam Houston’s Noah Smith, left, makes a catch as ACUs Triston Anderson defends. The play went for a 28-yard TD pass from Eric Schmid. It gave the Bearkats a 21-0 lead with 12:38 left in the second quarter.

Acu Shsu 2

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas A&M: 98.4%

September 10th: Appalachian State at Texas A&M

Story continues

Dec 18, 2021; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the first half in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas A&M: 84.4%

September 17th: Miami Hurricanes at Texas A&M

Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) attempts a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas A&M: 56.3%

September 24th: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Game at AT&T Statdium)

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks players hold the trophies after the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas A&M: 60.2%

October 1st: Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Mississippi State head coach and former Oklahoma assistant Mike Leach said players who opt-out of bowl games to prepare for the NFL Draft are selfish.

Syndication The Montgomery Advertiser

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas A&M: 48.8%

October 8th: Texas A&M at Alabama

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban chat at midfield before the Aggies-Tide game on Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Pre420

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas A&M: 9.1%

October 22nd: Texas A&M at South Carolina

South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) celebrates with teammate Xavier Legette (17) after scoring against North Carolina during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Jg Mayobowl 123021 058

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas A&M: 63.4%

October 29th: Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen stands on the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas A&M: 60.8%

November 5th: Florida at Texas A&M

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier tells how proud he is of his team after Blue beat Orange 34-0 as the Florida Gators scrimmaged themselves during the annual Orange and Blue spring game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2022

Oca Orangeandbluegame

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas A&M: 70.3%

November 12th: Texas A&M at Auburn

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas A&M: 38.8%

November 19th: UMass at Texas A&M

Bridgewater State University running back Adam Couch scores a touchdown during a game against UMass-Dartmouth on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas A&M: 98.7%

November 26th: LSU at Texas A&M

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) runs the ball against Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Andre White Jr. (32) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas A&M: 55.5 %

1

1

1

1