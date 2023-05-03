Game-by-game predictions for Texas’ 2023 season following spring ball

We’re around four months from the start of the 2023 college football season. Even so, we’re still looking ahead. The season will probably determine the overall success of the current coaching staff in Austin.

Texas has a decided advantage over the conference in talent and returning production. Kansas returns about as much as Texas but doesn’t match the Longhorns in talent. Oklahoma and TCU have starting talent to give Texas fits, but are at a disadvantage in depth. For that reason, head coach Steve Sarkisian and company need to win the Big 12.

The team will face a tougher than average conference slate facing all of last year’s Big 12 members but West Virginia and Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers and Cowboys figure to be in the bottom half of the league.

Taking roster advantages and schedule disadvantages into consideration, let’s predict the 2023 season.

Texas 62, Rice 10

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

As college football podcaster Josh Pate often says, you should never lose to food. Texas should roll past Rice in the first game and probably even has the talent to get away with preparing all week for Alabama.

Texas record: 1-0

Texas 30, Alabama 23

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

While Alabama should have a potent defense, it’s uncertain how the Crimson Tide will score points in 2023. The team brought in Notre Dame backup quarterback Tyler Buchner after Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson failed to look game-ready in the spring. The Alabama defense will probably throw more at Quinn Ewers, but the Texas offense is eventually too much.

Texas record: 2-0

Texas 41, Wyoming 17

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Texas gets off to a sluggish start after an emotionally charged upset in Week 2. Eventually the Longhorns’ talent overwhelms and earns a third straight victory. Isaiah Neyor’s new squad beats his old team by a comfortable margin.

Texas record: 3-0

Texas 34, Baylor 24

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Waco is an extremely difficult place to play. At the same time, the Baylor defense is suspect at best. Texas escapes with a hard fought victory over its I-35 rivals.

Story continues

Texas record: 4-0

Texas 47, Kansas 27

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Kansas traveled to face Texas, the team won. Sarkisian and company followed that loss with a 55-14 win in Lawrence last year. The Jayhawks should be one of the better teams in the Big 12, but they shouldn’t sneak up on the Longhorns anymore. Texas takes them seriously and wins decidedly in Austin.

Texas record: 5-0

Texas 38, Oklahoma 31

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas and Oklahoma both enter Red River undefeated and improved from a season before. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the Sooners offense land punches but Texas overwhelms with better developed talent, depth and athleticism. Quinn Ewers adds another great performance to his Red River resume.

Texas record: 6-0

Texas 51, Houston 20

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Texas travels to its old rival Houston’s home field and leaves victorious. The Longhorns should not only be the more skilled and talented group, but the smarter squad as well. The football intelligence disparity shows up in a big win for Sarkisian and company.

Texas record: 7-0

Texas 34, BYU 23

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas has had its fair share of difficulty defeating BYU in recent attempts. The Longhorns overcome another rocky start to win a competitive battle with the Cougars.

Texas record: 8-0

Texas 41, Kansas State 31

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Longhorns have not lost to the Wildcats since Charlie Strong was the head coach in Austin. Nothing changes on that front this year as the Texas offense again overwhelms Kansas State. Xavier Worthy gave the K-State defense fits last season. He does more of the same.

Texas record: 9-0

TCU 41, Texas 30

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The low point of the season comes on the road against TCU. Amon G. Carter stadium has been a difficult place for the Longhorns even when the Horned Frogs are having a bad season. The TCU offense has its game of the year and hands Texas its first loss.

Texas record: 9-1

Iowa State 30, Texas 27

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The second toughest road conference road matchup brings the Longhorns their second loss of the season. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell manages the Cyclones into the game, while his defensive coordinator Jon Heacock forces Quinn Ewers’ worst performance of the season.

Texas record: 9-2

Texas 48, Texas Tech 41

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas Tech escaped its match up against Texas with an overtime victory. This time the team faces the Longhorns on the road. With a Big 12 championship berth on the line for the Longhorns, Sarkisian and company refocus to bring home the win. Texas wins in a shootout.

Texas record: 10-2

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire