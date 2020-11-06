Game-by-game predictions for Rams’ remaining schedule

The Los Angeles Rams went 5-3 in the first half of the season, which is probably better than a lot of people expected before the season began. They were upset by the Dolphins on the road to close out the first half in Week 8, but they’ll be motivated to bounce back after their Week 9 bye.

With the Rams off this weekend, we went game by game and predicted the outcome of each of their final eight matchups. There are some tough games left on the schedule, but it’s not anything this team can’t handle.

Here’s how we see the last eight games going for the Rams.