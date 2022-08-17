Game-by-game predictions for Penn State football in 2022

The start of a brand new college football season is quickly approaching, so it is time to officially go on the record with some game-by-game predictions. We’ll be sharing our official staff predictions for Penn State’s upcoming season soon, but I am officially on the record already, so I’ll show my cards to you now.

I took part in providing my game-by-game predictions for Penn State’s 2022 season with the folks over at Athlon Sports this week. It turns out my predicted record was spot-on with the two other experts sharing their opinions for Athlon Sports. The three of us combined for identical 9-3 record predictions for Penn State this fall, although we arrived at those predictions in slightly different ways.

You can see the full post over at Athlon Sports, but here are my game-by-game predictions for Penn State’s 2022 season and a quick thought or two about my prediction.

September 1 - at Purdue

Prediction: WIN

Penn State will be in for a real good test on the road in the season opener, but they will find a way to pull out a road win in conference play on the Thursday night opener in Week 1.

September 10 - vs. Ohio

Prediction: WIN

Penn State’s home opener should be an easy game to take care of business and clean up a few things after the opener and before making a road trip down south.

September 17 - at Auburn

Prediction: LOSS

Penn State held on to take down Auburn last year and make the return trip to the SEC school this year in Week 3. Expect another tough competitive battle, but my gut instinct suggests Penn State comes home with a non-conference loss to recover from.

September 24 - vs. Central Michigan

Prediction: WIN

Penn State should get a rebound win at home with their second home game against a MAC opponent. Central Michigan puts up a better fight than Ohio, but Penn State still manages to take care of business without too much concern.

October 1 - vs. Northwestern

Prediction: WIN

Penn State returns to Big Ten play with one final home game before an off week. Northwestern can be a pesky team that is more difficult to put away than most fans may want.

October 15 - at Michigan

Prediction: LOSS

Penn State nearly picked up a big win last fall against eventual Big Ten champion Michigan, and they should be in for a respectable battle this year in Ann Arbor. But the Wolverines send Penn State home with their second loss of the year despite Penn State having a bye week to prepare for the game.

October 22 - vs. Minnesota

Prediction: WIN

Minnesota is in a perfect trap game situation when they make the journey to Beaver Stadium in mid-October. The whiteout crowd will be in effect for the game, but the Gophers will be ready to play the role of spoiler. But Penn State gets the win heading into a big showdown the following week.

October 29 - vs. Ohio State

Prediction: LOSS

There is no question who the team to beat in the Big Ten will be in 2022. And Penn State has failed to come up on top of that team every year under James Franklin except for one. Ohio State will likely be coming into Happy Valley in prime position for a run to the College Football Playoff, and it’s possible they could have the nation’s No. 1 ranking when they come to Happy Valley. This could be a tough one.

November 5 - at Indiana

Prediction: WIN

A week after playing Ohio State, Penn State makes a long-awaited return trip to Indiana, the scene of the controversial ending to the 2020 season opener. There are some players on the team that will look to avoid a repeat result, including quarterback Sean Clifford. And it would be nice to see Devyn Ford get a chance to redeem himself as well.

November 12 - vs. Maryland

Prediction: WIN

Penn State comes down the home stretch of the regular season with a home game against Maryland. We’ll see where the Terrapins are when this game comes around, but the odds are probably pretty good Penn State will be favored and pick up the home win.

November 19 - at Rutgers

Prediction: WIN

Penn State has yet to lose to Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten, but there have been some ugly games in this series. Expect another yawner here as Penn State does enough to keep Rutgers at bay.

November 26 - vs. Michigan State

Prediction: WIN

The Land-Grant Trophy will come home in the season finale as Penn State tops Michigan State in what will hopefully be a snowy Beaver Stadium, capping a nine-win regular season for Penn State. At least Penn State will manage to get one revenge game to go their way here.

