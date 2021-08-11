Game-by-game predictions for the No. 13 LSU Tigers in 2021

The LSU Tigers were recently ranked at No. 13 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Poll. A lot of high expectations as Ed Orgeron and company look for a bounce-back season after finished 5-5 in 2020. New coordinators take over for the Bayou Bengals.

Looking at the 2021 schedule, the Tigers have a total of four ranked opponents on the upcoming slate of games. The first ranked matchup won’t occur until Oct. 16 when the No. 11 Florida Gators come to Tiger Stadium looking for retribution, let’s hope they don’t throw the game away again like they did Kole Taylor’s shoe.

Every ranked opponent will come in the final six weeks of the season. Well, at least for now as rankings change every week.

A look at the game-by-game predictions for the Tigers’ 2021 campaign:

Sept. 4: at UCLA Bruins

Prediction: LSU wins

The first-ever matchup between the LSU Tigers and UCLA Bruins. Fully expect new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz to unleash his offense on the Bruins defense that gave up 30.7 points per game last season. In four of their seven games, opponents scored 38+ points on the defense. Max Johnson and Kayshon Boutte could have monster days in the opener.

Sept. 11: McNeese State Cowboys

Prediction: LSU wins

Despite playing in the same state, these two programs rarely meet on the football field. Their only matchup came in 2010 when the Tigers won 32-10. It could be another major blowout in the home opener for LSU. Series History: LSU leads 1-0

Sept. 18: Central Michigan Chippewas

Prediction: LSU Wins

The first-ever matchup between the Central Michigan Chippewas and LSU Tigers goes down in mid-September. However, you will see a familiar face with former Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain roaming the sidelines. LSU is 2-1 against McElwain but get ready for 3-1 in favor of the Tigers.

Sept. 25: at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Prediction: LSU Wins

Retribution will be on the mind of the LSU Tigers when they head to Starkville, Mississippi, to face the Bulldogs. Last year Mike Leach was able to throw all over the defense en route to the 44-34 upset victory. The Tigers are 9-1 in Starkville since 2000. Max Johnson and company look to make it 10-1. Series History: LSU leads 75-36-3

Oct. 2: Auburn Tigers

Prediction: LSU wins

It was the most demoralizing loss for LSU in its series history with Auburn. A 37-point loss didn't sit well with the Tigers, Ed Orgeron and company look to rudely welcome new head coach Bryan Harsin to the SEC. LSU also hasn't lost to Auburn at home since 1999. Series History: LSU leads 31-23-1

Oct. 9: at Kentucky Wildcats

Prediction: LSU Wins

It's been seven years since LSU and Kentucky met on the field. The last two coming in Baton Rouge, this time around they will battle in Lexington. The Wildcats are looking to build off of last season, beating LSU would help their case. Kentucky is in search of their second win over the Tigers since 2000. Series History: LSU leads 40-16-1

Oct. 16: vs No. 11 Florida Gators

Prediction: LSU Wins

Last year it was a wild finish as the Gators threw the game away so to speak. A thrown shoe extended the drive for LSU and allowed Cade York to hit the winning field goal. Florida missed an opportunity to tie the game. Johnson will be a year wiser and should win another close one. Series History: Florida leads 33-31-3

Oct. 23: at No. 25 Ole Miss

Prediction: Ole Miss Wins

The matchup last season in the regular-season finale saw the two teams light up the scoreboard. This time they meet in Oxford, Mississippi. Lane Kiffin will have the offense humming and they have arguably the best quarterback in the SEC with Matt Corral. Another offensive explosion but Ole Miss survives this one. Series History: LSU leads 64-40-4

Nov. 6: at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Prediction: Alabama Wins

Not what LSU fans want to hear but the Crimson Tide are loaded up once again for another run. Despite rolling out a brand new quarterback, he has all the talent around him. If the cornerback duo of Derek Stingley Jr and Eli Ricks are up to the task, this could be a much closer matchup than last season. A Tigers win in Tuscaloosa would only be their third since 2011. Series History: Alabama leads 54-26-5

Nov. 13: vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Prediction: LSU Wins

After back-to-back losses on the schedule, LSU gets back on track when they host Arkansas. The Tigers have won five straight in the series after narrowly escaping Fayetteville last year. Expect a much larger margin than the three points as LSU improves its record to 8-2 after this game. Series History: LSU leads 42-22-2

Nov. 20: vs Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

Prediction: LSU Wins

A break in the schedule brings in-state foe Louisiana-Monroe to Tigers Stadium in late November. These teams have met three times and the matchups have never been close. Look for LSU to blow out the Warhawks in this one. Series History: LSU leads 3-0

Nov. 27: vs No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies

Prediction: LSU Wins

The battle for No. 2 in the SEC West comes down to LSU vs Texas A&M. The Aggies have gotten the better of LSU in two of the previous three seasons but the Tigers have owned the series since Texas A&M joined the SEC. With a brand new quarterback, can they knock off LSU? Give me the Bayou Bengals at home in this one. Series History: LSU leads 34-22-3

Final Record and Bowl Prediction

Final Record: 10-2 (2nd in SEC West)

We are buying in a little more than the ESPN FPI that has them finishing 7-5. Look for LSU to finish 10-2 and find a way into the New Years Six. Bowl Prediction: LSU to the Playstation Fiesta Bowl

